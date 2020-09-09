The DeForest girls tennis team suffered its first defeat of the season last Friday. Long-time rival Waunakee took down the visiting Norskies 9-2.
The loss dropped the Lady Norskies to 2-1 in 2020.
DeForest’s lone win of the night came at the No. 1 spot. Samantha Fuchs, who won a state doubles title last season, shut out Waunakee’s Sara Sowinski 6-0, 6-0.
The Warriors went on to win the final nine matches in straight sets.
Gretchen Lee (No. 2) got the ball rolling for Waunakee with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Lauren Armstrong.
The Norskies’ Ashley Hegarty (No. 3) was tripped up 6-0, 6-1 by Alli Larsen.
Kaiya Hegarty followed at the No. 4 spot with a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Jadyn Statz.
At No. 5, DeForest’s Grace Galbraith fell 6-2, 6-0 to Claire Jaeger.
Waunakee turned up the pressure in the final five matches. The Warriors dropped just one game in recording five wins.
The Warriors’ Julia Zabel shut out Annie Manzl 6-0, 6-0 at No. 6, while Danielle Rogers (No. 7) thwarted DeForest’s Evi Weinstock 6-0, 6-1.
Waunakee closed out the dual with shutouts by No. 8 Claire Borgelt, No. 9 Caitlin Grommon and No. 10 Sophie Schnaubelt. Borgelt defeated Lex Finley, Grommon knocked off Emily Sheilds and Schnaubelt bested Mari Niedemair.
The Lady Norskies will look to get back on the winning track on Sept. 10. They will host Portage at 4:15 p.m.
DeForest will be at home the following night with a 4:15 p.m. dual against Lodi.
The Norskies will be back on the road on Sept. 14. They will travel to Watertown for a 4:15 p.m. matchup with the Goslings.
