DAHS students in Bethany Buenning’s Techniques of Food Preparation participated in the Second Annual Mac n Cheese Battle. DAHS teachers were invited to judge the different recipes that the students prepared from scratch. Winning recipes included: Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese and Taco Mac n Cheese.
The winning recipe for Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese
Ingredients
1 pound (16 ounces) elbow macaroni, 1/2 cup unsalted butter, 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, 4 cups milk, 4 cups shredded Cheddar cheese, 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons Frank’s original cayenne pepper hot sauce, divided, 2 cups chopped cooked chicken, 3 stalks celery, 1/4 cup thinly sliced green onion, optional, 1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese, optional
Directions
Preheat oven to 350F. Spray a 13x9-inch baking dish with no stick cooking spray; set aside. Cook macaroni as directed on package using minimum cook time. Drain well. Meanwhile, melt butter in 3-quart saucepan on low heat. Whisk in flour; cook and stir until smooth. Gradually stir in milk. Bring to boil, stirring constantly. Boil 1 minute until mixture is hot and bubbly. Add cheese and 1/2 cup of the RedHot Sauce; stir until cheese is melted and mixture is smooth. Add cooked macaroni, chicken and celery to cheese sauce; stir gently to coat well. Pourmacaroni mixture into prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with green onions and blue cheese crumbles if desired. Drizzle top with remaining 2 tablespoons RedHot Sauce. Bake, uncovered, 15 to 20 minutes or until bubbly and lightly browned on top. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
Taco Mac, the second place recipe
Ingredients Ground beef or turkey, Elbow noodles, Beef or chicken broth, Canned tomatoes with green chilies, Milk, Tomato sauce, Taco seasoning, Cheddar cheese
Directions
In a large skillet, brown the ground meat over medium heat. Add the undrained can of tomatoes with green chilies, broth, milk, tomato sauce and taco seasoning. Increase heat to medium high until the mixture begins to simmer. Stir in the noodles and reduce the heat to low. Cover and allow to cook for 15-20 minutes. When the noodles are tender, stir in the shredded cheddar cheese. Top with your favorites like avacado, sour cream, or hot sauce.