DUE TO THE COVID-19 EMERGENCY, PLEASE CHECK WITH CHURCHES FOR ALTERNATE SERVICE OPTIONS
CHRISTIAN FAITH MORAVIAN CHURCH
805 E. Holun St., DeForest • 608-846-5875 Pastor Jason Andersen
Sunday
9 a.m. worship in-person beginning March 14 (masks must be worn); also live-streamed on our Facebook page and posted later that day to our website.
email: cfmcoffice@gmail.com
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH
220 S. Main Street., DeForest • 608-846-4719
Pastor Sue Beadle
Sunday Worship
Register online for in-person worship
or join us online:
www.christlutherandeforest.org or on YouTube/ChristLutheranDeForest
Office Hours
Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH/ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CHURCH
209 South St., Waunakee
Rectory, 849-5121 • www.stjb.org
Saturday Vigil — 5 and 8 p.m.
Sunday — 8 and 10:30 a.m.
Weekday Masses
St. John the Baptist, Waunakee
8 a.m. — Monday to Friday
St. Mary of the Lake, Westport
8 a.m. — Wednesday to Friday
Holy Day Masses
Jan. 1, Aug. 15, Nov. 1, Dec. 8;
Christmas Mass
Sacrament of Pennance
Saint John the Baptist, Waunakee
Monday and Tuesday following the morning mass;
Saturday, 4 p.m.
Saint Mary of the Lake, Westport
Wednesday to Friday, and morning after mass.
Rosary: Weekdays before mass.
Adoration and Benediction
9 to 10 a.m. — First Friday mornings, St. John Chapel, Waunakee
Office Hours: Saint John the Baptist, Waunakee 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Monday-Friday at School office. St. Mary of the Lake, Westport Monday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Churches are handicapped accessible.
Religious Education
849-5121
St. John The Baptist, Waunakee
K-6: Sunday morning 9:10-10:15 a.m.
Grades 7-10: Wednesday evenings, 7-8 p.m.
St. John’s School, Preschool-8th grade
849-5325 • Connie Stark, Principal ext. 220
UNITED IN CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA)
4650 County DM Morrisonville, WI 53571 • unitedchristlutheranchurch.org
Sunday Worship with Holy Communion: 8:30 a.m.
Upcoming Events
Thursday, 3/4
6 p.m. Food Pantry
6:30 p.m. AA Meeting
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.