Adams Publishing Group welcomed Jonathan Stefonek as the new managing editor for the DeForest Times-Tribune on Jan. 18.
Stefonek has previously worked with local, national and international news outlets including the Iowa Center for Public Affairs Journalism in Iowa City, China Daily in Beijing and Shanghai, and more recently with Capital Newspapers as a public safety reporter for the Portage Daily Register.
While with the Portage Daily Register, Stefonek reported on emergency services, court proceedings and a range of other issues throughout Columbia and Marquette Counties. In 2016 the Wisconsin Newspaper Association presented Stefonek with the second-place award for investigative journalism for his series of stories covering safety issues for inmates and staff at the maximum security Columbia Correctional Institution.
Originally from New Richmond, Wisconsin, Stefonek attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he focused on broadcast journalism and could often be heard on WRFW-River Falls, as part of the news team and during his own music programs. He later earned a master's degree from the University of Iowa, where he reported on politics for the Iowa Center for Public Affairs Journalism - IowaWatch.org.
In 2018 Stefonek moved to writing in the health care and non-profit sectors and throughout 2020 he and his wife were largely focused on the birth of their first daughter who arrived in late April.
"I can't say how thrilled I am to be returning to the realm of journalism," said Stefonek, "and I am looking forward to doing everything I can to deliver the news to the DeForest and Windsor communities."
