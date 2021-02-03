Led by Zak Nowakowski and Ferris Wolf, the DeForest boys swim team placed sixth at last Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 Baraboo Sectional.
Nowakowski and Wolf both qualified for state in two individual events and were a part of the Norskies’ 200 medley relay team that also advanced.
“Overall it was a very positive day for us, and we had some very impressive swims for such an abbreviated season,” Norski coach Matt Engelhardt said. “With only five weeks of practice, I wasn’t sure how the guys were going to taper, it was a very unfamiliar situation for all of us.”
DeForest finished the meet with 165 points.
“Fourteen of our 18 events were lifetime-bests which was pretty great considering the limited water time we’ve had compared to past seasons,” Engelhardt said. “I’m just really happy for the guys and proud of the resilience they showed through such a strange season.”
Sauk Prairie claimed the team title with 372 points, followed in the top five by Monona Grove (307), Edgewood (283), McFarland (256) and Baraboo (198).
Wolf punched his ticket to state in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. He was the runner-up in both events at the sectional. He had a time of 22.53 seconds in the 50 freestyle and :49.10 in the 100 freestyle.
“Ferris Wolf had a nice day earning two personal-bests in the 50 and 100 freestyle,” Engelhardt said. “He’s seeded seventh in both next weekend, so we’re excited about the opportunity to be near the podium in those events.”
Nowakowski advanced to state in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. He placed fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:09.28) and sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.03) on Saturday.
“Zak Nowakowski had a huge day, dropping four seconds from his lifetime-best in the IM to qualify in that event,” Engelhardt said. “He also dropped nearly 2 seconds in his breaststroke and was able to get in for that event too.”
Wolf and Nowakowski joined forces with Caden Herrick and Dylan King to place seventh (1:47.71) in the 200 medley relay and advance to state.
“Our Medley relay was seeded 18th going in, so I knew we had a chance if we were able to improve at all,” Engelhardt said. “We had three lifetime and one season best splits, and it was just enough to sneak in at 16th.”
The Norskies only other top-10 finishes came in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay races. Ayden McCloskey, Nowakowski, Korbin Eisler and King placed eighth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.43), while King, Reid Morauske, McCloskey and Herrick came in ninth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:54.96).
Caden Herrick (11th, 200 IM, 2:34.85; 16th, 100 backstroke, 1:09.23), Korbin Eisler (25th, 50 freestyle, :26.04; 18th, 100 backstroke, 1:15.61), Dylan King (11th, 100 butterfly, 1:02.18), Ayden McCloskey (14th, 100 butterfly, 1:09.34; 13th, 100 breaststroke, 1:18.41), Rhett Parker (12th, 200 IM, 2:39.53; 15th, 100 breaststroke, 1:19.07), Bryce Morauske (13th, 200 IM, 2:40.82; 14th, 100 breaststroke, 1:18.46), Reid Morauske (18th, 200 freestyle, 2:06.50; 11th, 500 freestyle, 5:43.47) and Alex Armstrong (33rd, 100 freestyle, 1:05.16) all competed in individual events for the Norskies.
DeForest 84 Janesville Parker 79
Before the sectional, DeForest closed out the regular season with an 84-79 victory over host Janesville Parker on Jan. 22.
King and Wolf led the way with a pair of individual victories. King was first in the 200 freestyle (2:06.96) and 100 butterfly (1:05.82), while Wolf topped the field in the 50 freestyle (:23.50) and 100 freestyle (:50.36).
Nowakowski added to the point total by winning the 100 breaststroke (1:10.29) and placing third in the 200 individual medley (2:18.36).
Reid Morauske touched the wall first in the 500 freestyle (6:00.60).
McCloskey (third, 100 butterfly, 1:14.94; third, 100 breaststroke, 1:20.70) and Bryce Morauske (third, 200 freestyle, 2:17.04; second, 500 freestyle, 6:24.41) had the only other top-three individual finishes.
Herrick, Nowakowski, King and Wolf opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay (1:50.78), while Nowakowski, McCloskey, King and Wolf garnered first place in the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.58).
The foursome of Eisler, Bryce Morauske, Herrick and Reid Morauske concluded the dual by placing third in the 400 freestyle relay (4:13.12).
