The DeForest prep baseball team closed out the 2021 season with a historic last week.
The Norskies started the week by winning a share of the Badger North Conference title and then coach Harold Olson hit a milestone in the final doubleheader of the regular season.
DeForest captured its first conference title since 2016 after shutting out visiting Sauk Prairie 2-0 on June 7.
The Norskies finished 11-3 in the Badger North to tie with Waunakee for the title. DeForest won both meetings against the Warriors, who have won a share of the last four conference crowns.
Baraboo finished third in the Badger North with an 8-6 mark, followed by Beaver Dam (7-7), Mount Horeb (7-7), Sauk Prairie (5-9), Reedsburg (5-9) and Portage (2-12).
The Norskies then swept a non-conference doubleheader with visiting Stevens Point on June 9. They had wins of 3-1 and 10-8.
The win in the first game of the doubleheader was the 300th coaching victory for Olson.
DeForest won its final five games of the regular season to finish 18-3.
DeForest 2 Sauk Prairie 0
The Norskies scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning and pitcher’s Justin Hausser and Keagon Kaufman did the rest of the work.
Hausser, who had three strikeouts and two walks, allowed just two hits in six scoreless innings of work on his way to the win. Kaufmann, who had a strikeout, earned the save.
Mason Kirchberg and Cal Olson had back-to-back run-scoring singles in the bottom of the third to give the Norskies all the offense they would need.
Olson had two of DeForest’s six hits in the game.
DeForest 3 Stevens Point 1
The Norskies had just five hits in the first game against Stevens Point, but it was enough to help Olson get his 300th victory.
DeForest picked up its first run in the bottom of the second on an error.
After Stevens Point tied the game in the top of the third, the Norskies regained the lead for good on a solo home run by Kirchberg. It was Kirchberg’s ninth long ball of the season.
DeForest added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth on a bases-loaded walk by Kaufmann.
Kaufmann, Kirchberg, Josh Jansen, Olson and Hausser had the only hits for DeForest.
Kaufmann pitched the first five innings and had five strikeouts and a walk on his way to the win. Kirchberg had a strikeout and a walk in two innings to earn the save.
DeForest 10 Stevens Point 8
Hausser had a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Norskies a dramatic come-from behind win.
DeForest scored three runs in the seventh. Nolan Hawk tied the game with an RBI double.
The Norskies opened the game with two runs in the bottom of the second. After an RBI sacrifice fly by Hawk, Hausser had a run-scoring double.
Stevens Point answered with four runs in the top of the third.
DeForest tied the game in the bottom of the third on a two-run double by Ryan Buschmann.
After Stevens Point took its first lead with three runs in the top of the fourth, DeForest got two of the runs back in the bottom half of the frame. Kirchberg had an RBI double, while Olson followed with a run-scoring single.
The Norskies then tied the game with a solo home run by Buschmann in the bottom of the fifth.
Stevens Point briefly regained the lead with a run in the sixth.
Buschmann and Kirchberg both finished with three hits, while Hausser had two.
Jansen, Hawk and Kellen Grall all pitched for DeForest and combined for four strikeouts and three walks. Grall earned the victory.