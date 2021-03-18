Aleah Grundahl, a 2019 DeForest graduate, recently wrapped up a great season for the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Warhawks were limited to 11 games this season. Their schedule only included Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference games and there was no NCAA Division III postseason.
Grundahl led the Lady Warhawks to an 8-3 record, which included a 6-2 mark during the regular season.
UW-Whitewater defeated UW-Stout (66-49) and UW-Eau Claire (74-62) to open the WIAC tournament and earn a spot in the championship game. Unfortunately, the Warhawks fell 74-58 to UW-Oshkosh in the title game.
For her efforts, Grundahl was named first-team All-WIAC. She was an honorable mention pick last season, when she also earned WIAC Newcomer of the Year.
Grundahl led the Warhawks with 14.3 points per game, which put her fifth in the WIAC. She was also sixth in the league with 6.6 rebounds per game.
Grundahl scored 15 points or more in six games.
The Warhawks’ Johanna Taylor also was named first-team All-WIAC. She also earned a spot on the All-Defensive team.
UW-Whitewater’s Adriana Wood was selected to the WIAC All-Sportsmanship Team.
