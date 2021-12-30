CALENDAR

Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org

Friday, December 31

• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Library closes at 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 1

• Library closed

Monday, January 3

• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room

• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

• Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook

Tuesday, January 4

• Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room

• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook

• Page Turners at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area

Wednesday, January 5

• Wiggles & Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live

Thursday, January 6

• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Bonus Winter Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room

• Read with an Officer! at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Area

• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

• Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room

