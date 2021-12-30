DeForest library calenar mberglund mberglund Author email Dec 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CALENDARLibrary hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, December 31• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook• Library closes at 3:00 p.m.Saturday, January 1• Library closedMonday, January 3• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom• Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on FacebookTuesday, January 4• Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook• Page Turners at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen AreaWednesday, January 5• Wiggles & Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram LiveThursday, January 6• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Bonus Winter Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room• Read with an Officer! at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Area• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom• Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now DeForest hires new administrator, finance director Windsor man arrested for reckless endangerment after firing .50 cal pistol in bedroom DeForest's Fuchs named 2021 NACC Women's Tennis Player of the Year Thin ice on Lake Puckaway Evers issues pardon list Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin