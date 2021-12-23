Cynthia “Cindy” Browning has been hired as the next executive director of the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center. She replaces Barb Cooper, who will be retiring in April 2022.

Browning will start in her new position on January 4. Cooper will continue to work for the center and help with the transition for Browning during the first few months of 2022.

Browning has a bachelor of arts Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and a master of social work from George Williams College of Aurora University.

For the past eight years, Browning has been the Executive Director for a non-profit organization that provides a safety net for those in crisis called The Stoughton Area Resource Team (START).

