Senior center changes leadership mberglund mberglund Author email Dec 23, 2021 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cynthia “Cindy” Browning has been hired as the next executive director of the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center. She replaces Barb Cooper, who will be retiring in April 2022.Browning will start in her new position on January 4. Cooper will continue to work for the center and help with the transition for Browning during the first few months of 2022.Browning has a bachelor of arts Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and a master of social work from George Williams College of Aurora University.For the past eight years, Browning has been the Executive Director for a non-profit organization that provides a safety net for those in crisis called The Stoughton Area Resource Team (START). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Bauer and the Norskies win more matches, but lose wrestling dual to Monona Grove/McFarland Semi driver arrested after Interstate pursuit Norskies knock off top-ranked Illinois team, drop La Crosse Central game at 608 Tournament Information on 608 Tournament at Madison College released, DeForest opens play Friday Windsor man arrested for reckless endangerment after firing .50 cal pistol in bedroom Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin