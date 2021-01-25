The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials. We will close the library for 15 minutes at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces: 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m.
Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, January 28
· The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
· Memoir Writers at 1:00 p.m. – Email and Community Room
· Dewey Stitchers Knit/Crochet/Fiber Arts Group at 4:00 p.m. – Zoom and Community Room
· The Heart Fairy presented by author Terri Sorg at 6:30 p.m. – Zoom
Friday, January 29
· STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
· Teen Games Boredom Busters at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, February 1
· Jigsaw Puzzle Swap from 9:00 to 7:00 p.m. – The Classroom
· Story Hour at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook
· Teen Games D & D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
· Virtual Exploratory at 5:00 p.m. on Facebook
· Time for Bed Storytime at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, February 2
· Qigong Online – Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
Wednesday, February 3
· Tiny Tot Time at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook
· Wahoo! It’s Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on Instagram
· Short & Sweet Qi gong at 1:00 p.m. on Facebook
· Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
· Read to an Officer with a Twist! At 3:30 p.m. on Facebook
All About Owls presented by Educator Shari Stern, The Raptor Trust
Thursday, February 4 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom
Learn about owls! What makes them such effective nighttime hunters? Where do they live? How do they bring up their young? Plus, meet an owl and see first-hand what makes them so amazing. Find out about the owls whoooo live in Wisconsin! Nature lovers of all ages will enjoy this program hosted by The Raptor Trust, a nationally recognized leader in wild bird rehabilitation and the conservation of birds of prey. Register on our library website for this Zoom event.
