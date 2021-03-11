I insist that I appreciate the Muppets more deeply than other people, and if people say they ”get it,” they don’t really.
“John Denver and The Muppets: A Christmas Together” is easily my favorite Christmas album. Then, as an adult, through YouTube, I was able to see the original 1979 ABC special. It was hard to watch.
It wasn’t offensive or in bad taste, according to modern sensibilities, it just wasn’t good. Jokes were lazy, the premise seemed slapdash, and sketches went on longer than they should have, because they didn’t know what else to do, or they overestimated John Denver’s natural charisma.
It was disappointing, but not surprising. Jim Henson and the Muppet production team put out a lot of content during the ‘70s and ‘80s — five seasons of a variety show, Christmas specials and several movies. Not all of it was great, and that’s OK. Mediocre work happens, but we don’t have to be anchored to it as our defining feature.
Now that Disney+ has brought all five seasons of The Muppet Show to their streaming service, subscribers are free to see all of that any time.
However, some episodes carry a warning that episodes include content of “negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures.” This is not about the Swedish Chef, although in the future, when my 10-month-old daughter is old enough to ask about the Swedish Chef, it will be hard to explain.
Since I already owned seasons one, two and three on DVD, I had an idea of one or more episodes that might bear warning viewers.
Although the Muppet show was not overly sensitive in handling any international culture, their choices in reflecting Asian, African, and native cultures can be especially cringeworthy.
The first time the disclaimer came up while I was watching on Disney+, it was preceding the episode hosted by Johnny Cash. That episode is country-western themed with an ongoing parody of country stage shows in the vein of the Grand Ole Opry.
It opens with a song/sketch involving hillbilly Muppets in a clan feud and features American and Confederate flags hanging in the background. The set stays up through the remainder of the show, with the Confederate flag hanging in the background.
You can still watch it, but Disney wants viewers to know that if given a chance to do it over, they might do it differently.
If you like, you can skip to all the most questionable episodes (18 total) that involve guests doing ethnic impersonations or Muppets as African, Asian, or native caricatures, just to spite the warnings. But I might recommend the episode with Paul Simon, another when Bernadette Peters sings “Just One Person,” to Robin the Frog, or Animal’s drum battle with Buddy Rich.
I cannot know what Jim Henson would think of the whole issue, but it might come up that the episodes were developed for television at a time when VHS was just being released in the U.S. and there was little reason to expect every episode being available in perpetuity.
The Muppets do have a clear purpose though, and although they may be weird and violent at times, it boils down to Kermit the Frog, unarmed in a duel: “I have a dream, too, but it’s about singing and dancing and making people happy. It’s the kind of dream that gets better the more people you share it with.”
It may be telling that Frank Oz, who is an active Twitter user and unafraid of sharing his opinions, has had nothing to say on the matter.
There are other things that I have enjoyed a great deal that, on reflection, I have more mixed feelings (looking at you “Airplane!” and “Caddyshack”), but some things are best left to their own time.
I don’t know what my daughter will experience as culture, but even as I introduce and even may try to impose certain things, I know I have limited control over this. Her world is vastly different from the one I grew up in. However, the last thing I would want is for her view of the future to be solely determined by my own flawed nostalgia.
It may be ridiculous to be this invested in fictional characters, but also, I’m not a senator.
