The DeForest prep softball team fell short of its sixth straight Badger North Conference title, but the Norskies were in the battle until the end.
The Norskies finished 9-5 in the Badger North to tie Baraboo for third place behind co-champions Beaver Dam (12-2) and Mount Horeb (12-2). Portage (6-8), Reedsburg (3-11), Sauk Prairie (3-11) and Waunakee (2-12) rounded out the conference standings.
The effort helped DeForest earn six spots on the all-conference list.
The Norskies had seniors Jordan Marty (third base/pitcher) and Kylee Jansen (pitcher/infielder) both named to the first team. It was the second recognition for both players. Marty was a second-team pick in 2019, while Jansen was an honorable mention pick.
Mary was a unanimous first-team selection.
The remaining spots on the first team went to Baraboo’s Madison Streamper (catcher), Reedsburg’s Melissa Dietz (catcher/third base) and Ruby Olson (shortstop/pitcher) and Portage’s Elizabeth Fick (second base).
DeForest also had two players named to the second team, including senior right fielder Kendall Rauls and junior shortstop Avery Schaeffer. It was the first all-conference recognition for both players.
Joining Rauls and Schaeffer on the second team are Paige Lewison (Baraboo, outfield), Emma Crary (Baraboo, pitcher), Caroline Lewison (Baraboo, pitcher/outfield), Haley Allen (Beaver Dam, right field), Gracie Halfman (Beaver Dam, left field), Morgan Brummer (Mount Horeb, outfield), Sydni Kratz (Portage, third base/pitcher), Olivia Joyce (Sauk Prairie, first base/centerfield) and Jacie Jones (Sauk Prairie, pitcher/first base).
The Norskies rounded out their list of recognized players with sophomores Trysten Schroeder and Jaelyn Derlein. The outfielders were both named honorable mention All-Badger North.
Rounding out the honorable mention all-conference list are Tenley Scott (Baraboo), Taylor Pfaff (Baraboo), Carlee Lapen (Beaver Dam), Olivia DiStefano (Beaver Dam), Taylor Mueller (Mount Horeb), Gina Rhiner (Mount Horeb), Paige Edwards (Portage), Madison Loomis (Portage), Mikellah Bormett (Reedsburg), Alayna Haugh (Reedsburg), Macey McIntyre (Sauk Prairie) and Olivia Breunig (Sauk Prairie).