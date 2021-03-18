DUE TO THE COVID-19 EMERGENCY, PLEASE CHECK WITH CHURCHES FOR ALTERNATE SERVICE OPTIONS

CHRISTIAN FAITH MORAVIAN CHURCH

805 E. Holun St., DeForest • 608-846-5875 Pastor Jason Andersen

Sunday

9 a.m. worship in-person beginning March 14 (masks must be worn); also live-streamed on our Facebook page and posted later that day to our website.

email: cfmcoffice@gmail.com

www.cfmoravianchurch.org

CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH

220 S. Main Street., DeForest • 608-846-4719

Pastor Sue Beadle

Sunday Worship

Register online for in-person worship

or join us online:

www.christlutherandeforest.org or on YouTube/ChristLutheranDeForest

Office Hours

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

email: office@christ.utherandeforest.org

www.christlutherandeforest.org

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH/ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CHURCH

209 South St., Waunakee

Rectory, 849-5121 • www.stjb.org

Saturday Vigil — 5 and 8 p.m.

Sunday — 8 and 10:30 a.m.

Weekday Masses

St. John the Baptist, Waunakee

8 a.m. — Monday to Friday

St. Mary of the Lake, Westport

8 a.m. — Wednesday to Friday

Holy Day Masses

Jan. 1, Aug. 15, Nov. 1, Dec. 8;

Christmas Mass

Sacrament of Pennance

Saint John the Baptist, Waunakee

Monday and Tuesday following the morning mass;

Saturday, 4 p.m.

Saint Mary of the Lake, Westport

Wednesday to Friday, and morning after mass.

Rosary: Weekdays before mass.

Adoration and Benediction

9 to 10 a.m. — First Friday mornings, St. John Chapel, Waunakee

Office Hours: Saint John the Baptist, Waunakee 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Monday-Friday at School office. St. Mary of the Lake, Westport Monday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Churches are handicapped accessible.

Religious Education

849-5121

St. John The Baptist, Waunakee

K-6: Sunday morning 9:10-10:15 a.m.

Grades 7-10: Wednesday evenings, 7-8 p.m.

St. John’s School, Preschool-8th grade

849-5325 • Connie Stark, Principal ext. 220

UNITED IN CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA)

4650 County DM Morrisonville, WI 53571 • unitedchristlutheranchurch.org

Sunday Worship with Holy Communion: 8:30 a.m.

Upcoming Events

Thursday, 3/4

6 p.m. Food Pantry

6:30 p.m. AA Meeting

