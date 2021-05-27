Thursday, May 27

  • 9:00 -Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
  • 9:15 -Java Jewels-Outside
  • 9:30 -Outside Walking Group

Friday, May 28

  • 9:00 -Exercise Room
  • 9:15 -Java Jewels -outside
  • 9:30 -Outside Walking Group
  • 12:00-1:00 — Brats in the Lot (Seniors only)

Strength Training for Women

This class will meet on Wednesday and Friday for a 10-week session beginning the week of June 9 through the week of August 11 from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

This is a strength training program that includes progressive resistance training, balance training and flexibility exercises.

Bring a yoga mat, dumbbells, (usually start with 5-8 pounds) and water.

Please pre-register with your payment of $50.00 for one class/week and $100.00 for both classes/week at the Center. E-mail smiller@deforestcenter.org or call 846-9469 for more information.

