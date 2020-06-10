Back in about 1975, I planned a three- or four-day family vacation to the Twin Cities area.
We started the vacation with a two-night stay at the Radisson Hotel in downtown Minneapolis. Molly and I, and our two boys, arrived at the hotel in late afternoon, used the pool and then ventured outside to see if we could find a nearby McDonald’s (the boy’s favorite choice for restaurants).
After eating, we decided to go for a walk. The weather was perfect and there were a lot of folks out enjoying an evening walk. I remember walking by a police car parked on a downtown street. The two white policemen were engaged in a friendly conversation with four or five teenage African-Americans.
When we got back to our hotel room, I remarked how great it was to see how the police and the young men enjoyed visiting. “You wouldn’t see that in Chicago,” I remarked.
Minneapolis-St. Paul was my favorite big city to visit over the years. I have many happy memories of visits to the Twin Cities. It started with our first visit back in 1975 when we enjoyed the downtown museum and going out to the zoo. I’ve enjoyed several plays and stage shows in the theaters in recent years with our Minnesota friends. My son, Jim, graduated from Hamline Law School in St. Paul. I’ve cheered for the Badgers when they played the Gophers in football games at the Metrodome.
The Minneapolis Airport is where we have departed from and arrived back home after European vacations. We have gone shopping in their big department stores and shopping malls. The parks and lakes in the Twin Cities are top rate. They have many top ranked restaurants and I’ve always been impressed with the friendly people in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Then something terrible happened on May 25. George Floyd was killed after being arrested by Minneapolis police officers. Videos of the incident show that Officer Derek Chauvin was kneeling on the neck of Floyd for nearly nine minutes. The man was handcuffed and laying on his stomach on the street and whispering “I can’t breath.” All four police that participated in the arrest have been fired and Chauvin has been charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.
The murder of Floyd sparked nation-wide protests which were followed by many nights of rioting, looting and fires in cities throughout the country. This included riots in Madison at the Capitol and down State Street. I was shocked so much by the violence that I quit watching the news on television.
I think most Americans want justice for George Floyd and want an end to the violence. The riots do nothing but cause destruction and cost millions of tax dollars to put down the mayhem. They are led by ‘professional riot leaders’ whose sole purpose is to whip crowds into a frenzy that leads to more shootings, looting and destroys property that runs into millions of dollars but solves absolutely nothing.
There is no easy or quick way to turn this problem of racism around, but the correct way is through social reform. You can do your part by voting for candidates that promote this platform.
I don’t want to visit Minneapolis right now and see the burned-down buildings and war zones caused by the riot. I hope that in a few years maybe the racial differences can be healed and the Twin Cities will be a showpiece of what can be done to solve a very tough problem.
Dick Emerson is the former publisher of the DeForest Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.