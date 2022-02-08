DeForest school calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Feb 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save February 10WES PTO meeting6:00 pmContact: windsorwpto@gmail.comFebruary 14Board of Education Meeting6:00 pm - District Office (500 South Cleveland Ave, DeForest)Contact: Ann Stettbacher, astettbacher@deforestschools.org, 842-6582February 16Open Gym Night at YES4:30 - 6:00 pm (Preschool to age 5 may attend masked with a parent present)Contact: deforestopengym@hotmail.comFebruary 17-24DAMS Spring Book FairOpen before and after school; until 8:00pm February 23, and 8-10:00am February 24Contact: Maria Marquis, mmarquis@deforestschools.org 842-6010February 17-23Harvest Book Fair8:30 am - 2:30 pmContact: Gail Coorough, gcoorough@deforestschools.org 842-6111 or Rose Fabian, rfabian@deforestschools.org, 842-6110February 17Literacy Night at EPES6:00 - 7:00 pmContact: Gayle McFarlane, gmcfarlane@deforestschools.org 842-6210February 17Harvest PTO meeting6:00 pmContact: HarvestISPTO@gmail.comFebruary 18EPES PTO Winter Wonderland Walk-a-Thon8:00 - 11:00 am (This event replaces the Jog-a-Thon)Contact: Gayle McFarlane, gmcfarlane@deforestschools.org 842-6210 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Family time important to faith DeForest school district announces administration changes Norski boys' hockey co-op holds on to beat Stoughton on Senior Night DeForest makes generational change Ad hoc committee will study mountain bike trail Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!