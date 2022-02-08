February 10

WES PTO meeting

6:00 pm

Contact: windsorwpto@gmail.com

February 14

Board of Education Meeting

6:00 pm - District Office (500 South Cleveland Ave, DeForest)

Contact: Ann Stettbacher, astettbacher@deforestschools.org, 842-6582

February 16

Open Gym Night at YES

4:30 - 6:00 pm (Preschool to age 5 may attend masked with a parent present)

Contact: deforestopengym@hotmail.com

February 17-24

DAMS Spring Book Fair

Open before and after school; until 8:00pm February 23, and 8-10:00am February 24

Contact: Maria Marquis, mmarquis@deforestschools.org 842-6010

February 17-23

Harvest Book Fair

8:30 am - 2:30 pm

Contact: Gail Coorough, gcoorough@deforestschools.org 842-6111 or Rose Fabian, rfabian@deforestschools.org, 842-6110

February 17

Literacy Night at EPES

6:00 - 7:00 pm

Contact: Gayle McFarlane, gmcfarlane@deforestschools.org 842-6210

February 17

Harvest PTO meeting

6:00 pm

Contact: HarvestISPTO@gmail.com

February 18

EPES PTO Winter Wonderland Walk-a-Thon

8:00 - 11:00 am (This event replaces the Jog-a-Thon)

Contact: Gayle McFarlane, gmcfarlane@deforestschools.org 842-6210

