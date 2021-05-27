With the Badger North Conference Meet coming up June 8, the DeForest boys and girls track teams are picking up momentum. The Norskies swept a triangular in Portage on May 18.
The Norski girls dominated the meet with 85 team points. Mount Horeb was second with 53 points, while Portage was third with 41.
The DeForest boys were first with 72 points, followed by Portage (65) and Mount Horeb (44).
Jocelyn Pickhardt and Anna Szepieniec both won a pair of events to lead the DeForest girls to the victory.
Pickhardt ran to wins in the 200 (27.58 seconds) and 400 (1:02.12), while Szepieniec was victorious in the 100 hurdles (:15.30) and 300 hurdles (:49.42).
Lydia Bauer, Miranda Manghera, Alexys Scheuerell and Carleen Snow also had individual wins for DeForest.
Bauer bested the field in the 800 (2:37.85), while Manghera won the discus (103-feet, 9-inches). Manghera added a third-place finish in the shot put (27-1.5).
Scheuerell had a big night after winning the high jump (4-2) and placing second in the pole vault (8-feet), while Snow came out on top in the pole vault (8-6), to go along with a third-place finish in the high jump (4-2).
Erica Bodden (second, 800, 2:45.35), Stacy Kipkoskei (third, 800, 2:48.48; second, 100 hurdles, :18.30), Logan Peters (second, 1,600, 5:52.81), Morgan Hahn (second, shot put, 30-2; third, discus, 71-5), Ashley Durnen (second, triple jump, 28-11.75), Esther Ekezie (third, 100, :14.10), Lucy Manzetti (third, 300 hurdles, 1:01.24) and Paige Scheuerell (third, pole vault, 7-feet) also had top-three finishes for the DeForest girls.
The Norski girls also won a pair of relays. Bauer, Grace Roth, Kipkoskei and Logan Peters earned a victory in the 1,600 relay (4:32.91), while Snow, Bodden, Bauer and Durnen teamed up to win the 3,200 relay (11:43.0).
Isaiah Bauer and Ferris Wolf were double winners for the DeForest boys. Bauer outlasted the competition in the 800 (2:09.67) and 1,600 (4:46.21), while Wolf worked his way to wins in the 110 hurdles (:17.83) and 300 hurdles (:44.98).
Deven Magli and Jagger Lokken had the only other wins for the Norskies. Magli sprinted to a win in the 100 (:11.10), while Lokken garnered a victory in the shot put (38-6).
DeForest also got big points from top-three finishes from
Bryan Sels (second, 200, :24.42), Samuel Piontek (third, 200, :24.72), Jackson Grabowski (second, 400, :54.29), Korbin Eisler (second, 1,600, 5:07.22), Elijah Bauer (third, 800, 2:11.19), Rogitha Luecke (second, 300 hurdles, :46.53), Alex Winters (second, shot put, 37-5.5; second, discus, 103-07), Jadon Wilson (third, discus, 102-8), Cameron Bendixen (third, shot put, 35-6) and Trace Grundahl (second, triple jump, 37-3).
DeForest’s foursome of Sels, Trace Grundahl, Magli and Piontek won the 400 relay (:45.34).
Before hosting the conference meet at 3:30 p.m. on June 8, DeForest will take part in a triangular in Baraboo at 4 p.m. on June 1.