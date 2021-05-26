The DeForest prep softball team took a big hit to its hopes of winning a seventh straight Badger North Conference title after dropping two of its four games last week.
The Norskies suffered their second loss to Beaver Dam this season after falling 10-0 to the host Golden Beavers on May 18.
DeForest rebounded against host Reedsburg on May 20. The Norskies completed the season sweep of the Beavers with a 3-1 victory.
Last Saturday, the Norskies split a doubleheader with host Baraboo. DeForest took the first game 7-1, but suffered a heartbreaking 8-7 loss in Game 2.
The Norskies (8-7 overall) are 7-3 in the Badger North and trail both Beaver Dam (9-1) and Mount Horeb (8-1) in the standings.
The Norskies will play at Sauk Prairie at 5 p.m. on May 27. They will then travel to Mount Horeb for a 5 p.m. conference game on June 1.
Beaver Dam 10 DeForest 0
DeForest was shut out after managing just two hits.
Beaver Dam scored six runs over the first three innings and then put the game away with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Avery Schaeffer and Kendall Rauls had the only hits for DeForest.
Jordan Marty, Kylee Jansen and Trysten Schroeder all pitched for the Norskies. They combined for two strikeouts and three walks. Jansen suffered the loss.
DeForest 3 Reedsburg 1
The Norskies only had four hits but it was enough for the come-from-behind victory.
The game was scoreless until Reedsburg pushed a run across in the bottom of the sixth inning.
DeForest answered with three runs in the top of the seventh to earn the win.
Rauls tied the game with an RBI double, while two batters later Jaelyn Derlein had a go-ahead two-run single.
Derlein, Marty, Megan Elvekrog and Rauls each had a hit in the win.
Jansen pitched the first six innings and had 10 strikeouts and four walks, but Marty picked up the win in relief.
DeForest 7 Baraboo 1
The Norskies dominated the first game of the doubleheader. They scored seven runs on 10 hits, while Jansen and Allie Parmenter combined on a one-hitter.
DeForest opened its scoring with runs in the second and third frames. Halle Melter had a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the second, while Marty plated a run with a ground ball in the third.
The Norskies went up 3-1 after scoring on an error in the fifth.
DeForest iced the game with a four-run outburst in the seventh inning. Schroeder knocked in the first three runs with a two-out double, while Elvekrog followed with a run-scoring single.
Schaeffer, Schroeder, Elvekrog and Rauls all finished with two hits.
Jansen had four strikeouts and two walks in picking up the pitching win.
Baraboo 8 DeForest 7
DeForest erased an early six-run deficit, but Baraboo used a two-run sixth inning to earn the win.
The Thunderbirds had a lot of momentum after scoring three runs in the first and fourth frames.
The Norskies tied the game with a six-run rally in the bottom of the fifth. Rauls and Schaeffer both plated two runs, while Melter and Derlein drove in one each.
Baraboo scored the eventual winning runs in the top of the sixth inning.
DeForest scored a run in the bottom of the seventh, but could not tie the game. Derlein had a run-scoring single.
The Norskies had the bases loaded when the game ended.
Schaeffer, Marty, Jansen and Schroeder each garnered two hits.
Marty and Schroeder spit time in the pitching circle and combined for three strikeouts and five walks. Marty suffered the loss.