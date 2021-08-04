After a season away from the field, the DeForest boys lacrosse team was back in action this spring.
The Norskies played well, but struggled to earn wins. They finished the season 1-13-1 overall and 1-9 in the Big Badger.
For their effort, the Norskies had three players earn All-Big Badger.
Eventual state champion Waunakee won the Big Badger title with a perfect 10-0 record. Middleton and Oregon tied for second place in the Big Badger with 8-2 marks, followed by Sauk Prairie (7-3), Sun Prairie (7-3), Verona (5-5), Janesville (4-6), Stoughton (3-7), Westside (2-8), DeForest (1-9) and Eastside (0-10).
DeForest did not have a player named to the first team.
The All-Big Badger first team was comprised of attacks Drew Kessenich (Jr., Oregon), Jack Gentler (Sr., Waunakee) and Jack Schutte (Sr., Middleton), midfielder’s Clayton Cerett (Sr., Waunakee), Dylan Das (Sr., Sauk Prairie) and Zach Thomas (Sr., Verona), defenders Brayden Olstad (Jr., Waunakee), Seth Niday (So., Oregon) and Nolan Culbertson (Sr., Sun Prairie), long-stick midfielder Parker Stedman (Sr., Waunakee), face off specialist Adam Slager (Jr., Stoughton) and goalie Jace Bauer (Jr., Middleton).
Kessenich was named the Big Badger Player of the year, when Oregon’s Kevin Bice was the Coach of the Year.
DeForest had senior defender Bennett Girten land on the second team. He had 11 ground balls and an assist this season.
The second team was filled out by attacks Kaden Kruschek (Sr., Waunakee), Wyatt Christensen (Jr., Sun Prairie) and Leo Schleck (So., Oregon), midfielders Brad Brown (Sr., Sun Prairie), Michael Gustafson (Sr., Middleton) and Evan Prince (So., Westside), defender Cole Harrison (Sr., Westside) and Alex Button (Sr., Middleton), long-stick midfielder JJ Runde (Sr., Janesville), face of specialist Micah Hanson (Jr., Sauk Prairie) and goalie Roy Olkowski (Sr., Waunakee).
DeForest senior attack Alton Uebersetzig and sophomore midfielder Evan Doucette were both named honorable mention All-Big Badger.
Uebersetzig led the Norskies with 23 points this spring. He had a team-high 19 goals and four assists.
Doucette finished the season with 20 points, which included 13 goals and a team-best seven assists.
Rounding out the honorable mention list are attacks Luke Reiter (Jr., attack), Luke Corday (Sr., Westside), Lake Rewey (Jr., Stoughton), Drew Marshall (Jr., Sauk Prairie) and Mason Pusateri (Jr., Janesville), midfielders John Kittoe (Sr., Waunakee), Will Grosspietsch (Sr., Middleton), Jayce Look (Sr., Oregon), Austin Saunders (Jr., Oregon), Caleb Brager (Jr., Janesville), Adam Slager (Jr., Stoughton) and Braden Schmidt (Fr., Eastside), defenders Michael f (Sr., Verona), Logan Lafler (Jr., Verona), Zach ffff (Sr., Stoughton), Hunter Walz (Sr., Sauk Prairie), Evan Parker (Sr., Oregon) and Jayce Rocha (Sr., Janesville), face off specialist Max Breunig (Sr., Sun Prairie) and goalie Jake Hagen (Jr., Verona).