Welcome back to our year in review of the 2021 DeForest Times-Tribune’s top headlines.
The July 1 edition saw the DeForest planning commission considering a conditional use permit for the Pineseeker project. The DeForest Area School Board was also looking at a 15-year plan for enrollment and buildings.
The next week the Windsor Village Board sought answers from a Waste Management representative about service issues and complaints from residents. The school district’s administrative team was also looking at a plan to combat learning loss issues.
The following week saw Pinseekers in the headlines again as the DeForest Village Board held a six-hour meeting where the proposed development was the main topic. On July 22, the top story was village board approval for a TIF district for the project.
A new concept in the restaurant opening the grand opening of Branch and Daughter was the top story in the July 29 newspaper.
August began with an update on the investigation of the murders of Bart and Krista Halderson of Windsor.
The following week saw two more stories related to the Pinseeker project as the village board changed a start of construction deadline and the ethics committee reviewed a complaint from resident Abe Degnan.
On August 19 we reported on the school district’s Framework for Moving Forward event which featured new buildings and a new threat from the Delta variant of Covid-19. The Windsor planning commission was considering a new workforce housing project along Lake Road.
The final edition of August brought coverage brought stories about plans for a second fire station at Windsor Crossing, the DeForest American Legion Post’s centennial, and relations between the DeForest Village Board and the the village staff.
September began with formal charges against Chandler Halderson in the murder case involving his parents. Another story highlighted DeForest’s growth in relation to other Wisconsin communities.
In the next edition, the Windsor Village Board approved plans for the workforce housing while looking at traffic patterns on Highway CV.
The September 16 newspaper carried headlines about the ethics committee dismissing the complaint filed earlier in the summer and long-term planning for a new fire and EMS station.
A story on road construction projects along River Road and Innovation Drive led the September 23 issue.
The school district and Village of DeForest were looking at their 2022 budgets in the week of September 30. Waste Management also offered the Village of DeForest a way to end its agreement. Municipal budgets were also being discussed that week.
October opened with a look at the balance between conservation and development in the area. On October 14, the school board was interviewing candidates for open seat while the DeForest Village Board looking at redistricting issues.
The October 22 issue was an historic one as the DeForest Times-Tribune switched from Thursday to Friay publication dates.
The following week saw stories about a family STEAM night at the school and updates on the district’s annual report.
Redistricting was a focus on November 5 with additional stories on the DeForest village budget and efforts to create community art.
The opening of the new DeForest headquarters for Hooper Corporation headlined the November 19 edition of the paper. The efforts of local youth to establish a BMX bike trail was in the November 26 edition.
The year ended with a report on the school’s testing results, the hiring of a new DeForest village administrator, the passing of the village budget, the commitment of the Windsor Village Board to a ‘friends of the Token Creek conservancy’ group, and the announcement of a new managing editor for the newspaper.