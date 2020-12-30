The 2020 prep athletic season was like no other at DeForest High School. The COVID-19 pandemic flipped everything upside down.
Despite the challenges, Norski athletes and teams enjoyed a lot of success. But, there were also lost opportunities for some with the cancelation of the spring season and the delaying of the fall season.
Before the sports world was put on hold because of the pandemic, the Norskies were able to wrap up the winter season in style at the beginning of 2020.
The Norski boys basketball team highlighted the beginning of 2020 by advancing to a WIAA Division 2 sectional final. They never got a chance to play Elkhorn for the right to go to the state tournament as the season was canceled hours after DeForest defeated Stoughton 66-57 in the sectional semifinal.
DeForest opened the postseason with a 63-60 overtime win over McFarland and claimed a regional title with a 75-61 victory over Monroe.
The Norskies, who were 19-6 overall, finished 11-3 in the Badger North Conference to finish in second place, one game behind Waunakee (12-2).
DeForest had Trey Schroeder (first team), Max Weisbrod (second team) and Colby Hartig (honorable mention) earn all-conference honors.
The DeForest girls basketball team also claimed a regional title. The Norskies advanced to the sectional after knocking off Stoughton 51-28 and Monona Grove 56-35, but lost 57-46 to Orgon in the sectional semifinals.
The Norskies ended the season with an impressive 21-4 record.
Like the boys team, the Lady Norskies finished in second place in the Badger North. They registered a record of 12-2 to finish behind only Beaver Dam (14-0).
The Lady Norskies were led by all-conference performers Maggie Trautsch (first team), Megan Mickelson (first team), Sam Schaeffer (honorable mention), Jaelyn Derlein (honorable mention) and Natalie Compe (honorable mention).
The Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics team had another great season. They finished third at the conference meet behind Mount Horeb and Milton.
The Lady Warriors had Caylee Powers finish third on the bars and Ashley Domask sixth in the all-around to lead the way at the conference meet.
In the WIAA postseason, Waunakee finished fifth at the Middleton Sectional, but Sydney Thompson punched her ticket to state on the balance beam with a score of 8.95.
Thompson finished 25th at the state meet with a score of 8.133.
The Norski boys swim team finished the 2019-2020 season strong, starting with a fifth-place finish at the Badger North Conference Meet.
DeForest’s Ben Ramminger claimed conference titles in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, while Ferris Wolf was the runner-up in the 100 freestyle.
The Norskies followed it up by placing sixth at the WIAA Division 2 Baraboo Sectional. Ramminger and Wolf both advanced to state individually, along with a pair of relays.
Ramminger capped off his great swimming career by winning a state title in the 100 breaststroke. He was the runner-up in the 100 butterfly.
Wolf came away with 13th place in the 50 freestyle at state.
Also, at the state meet, Ramminger, Wolf, Ben Jaccard and Zak Nowakowski placed 11th in the 200 medley relay, while Wolf, Evan Ridd, Jaccard and Ramminger were 10th in the 400 freestyle.
The DeForest prep wrestling team finished 13th at the ultra-competitive Badger Conference Tournament last winter. Senior 113-pounder Chase Shortreed led the way with a third-place individual finish.
The Norskies placed fifth at the WIAA Middleton Regional. They had Shortreed, 120-pounder Luke Barske, 126-pounder Jacob Larson, 152-pounder Koby Prellwitz, 160-pounder Brody Hemauer, 182-pounder Isaah Foges and 195-pounder Peyton Laufenberg advance to the sectional.
At the Verona Sectional, Hemauer and Shortreed both advanced to state. Hemauer claimed a sectional title, while Shortreed was second.
Hemauer capped off his season by placing fourth at the state tournament, while Shortreed lost in the first round.
Wrapping up last winter, the DeForest boys hockey team finished 7-16-1 overall.
The Norskies were sixth in the Badger North with a 0-10 mark.
Seniors Nick Garnell and Joe Brethouwer were the only Norskies to earn all-conference. Both were named honorable mention All-Badger North.
DeForest lost 7-0 to Madison West in the opening round of the playoffs.
After a long break, Norski sports were back at it this fall with cross country, girls golf and girls tennis all putting together great seasons.
The DeForest boys cross country team highlighted the spring season by earning its fourth trip to state ever.
Isaiah Bauer, Elijah Bauer, Caleb Ekezie, Korbin Eisler, Jackson Grabowski, Matthew Vander Meer and Ferris Wolf teamed up to win the subsectional the Norskies hosted and the Portage Sectional to earn their first trip to state since 1999.
At the state meet at Arrowhead High School, the Norski boys finished in 11th place with 233 points.
Logan Peters became the first Lady Norski to advance to state since 2003. She finished in 77th place at the state meet.
For the fourth straight fall, DeForest’s Samantha Fuchs competed at the WIAA state tournament. After winning a doubles title with her sister last year, Fuchs went 3-2 in singles play as a senior.
Fuchs helped lead the Lady Norskies to a fourth-place finish at the Badger Subsectional.
The DeForest girls golf team wrapped up the fall by placing sixth at the Portage Regional.
Lexy Scheuerell was the only Lady Norski to advance out of the regional after shooting an 86. She then shot a 91 at the Tomah Sectional to place 15th overall.
With winter sports finally getting started in January, hopefully things will get back to normal in 2021 and Norski sports will again shine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.