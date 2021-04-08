The Milwaukee Brewers held their season opening game on April 1st this year and it looked like the Milwaukee Health Department made some significant changes on how Opening Day played out.
Back in February, the ball club submitted a 500 page report to the health department asking permission to allow 35% of the stadiums capacity into the park. In March health officials and Brewer officials did a joint walk-thru of the park.
The health department lowered the maximum attendance to 25% and asked that the roof panels be left open this season to make the facility safer in preventing Covid-19. Brewer officials said they would follow the health department’s ruling and they also announced that pregame grilling in the parking lot would not be allowed on Opening Day.
The average temperature for April 1st is 48 degrees. It must have been mighty chilly for watching a baseball game with the roof being left open. What happens if it rains or snows? Will the roof still remain open?
I’m not a die hard Brewer fan. I cheer for the team if they are on television and I have attended an occasional Brewer game over the years. I have never gone to Miwaukee for Opening Day but I know the ball park is usually packed for Opening Day and there is a haze over the parking lot before the game because of all the pre-game grilling.
Things will look a lot different in Milwaukee for the Brewers games this year.
The DeForest Main Square has undergone quite a transformation over the past few years. Nearly the entire inside part of the square is all new buildings.
The DeForest Area Library is new and large new buildings have been constructed that have commercial spaces on the ground level and nice new apartments on the upper levels.
Of course a number of old houses were removed for this renovation project in the center of the village. Many of those that were taken down were in various stages of disrepair and it is a big improvement to have them removed. However, most of the old buildings on the outside side of the square are still standing tall and proud.
A beautiful antique two-story brick building stands at 132 Main Street, next of the Katy Lea Insurance Office. Old timers refer to it as the Knute Knudtson house.
Mr. Knudtson built this house in 1886 and it features beautiful ornamental iron work crafted by him in his blacksmith shop that was two doors to the north on Main Street.
Mr. Knudtson was born in Valders, Norway in 1840. In 1864 at the age of 24 he came to the United States. He stopped at Nashville, Tenn. during the Civil War and worked as a blacksmith and then moved to Madison in 1865 when the population of Madison was only 7,000. He was employed at the old Skinner Foundry.
He came to DeForest and married Karine Erickson of Blue Mounds and they had seven children. He built a small house in DeForest in 1866.
He also built his blacksmith shop on Main Street in 1866. He helped build bridges in the area. He was the only blacksmith to do ornamental iron work for miles around. He built his first ornamental brick that house around 1867.
He then built the building at the corner of Main and Holum Street in 1869-70 for rental. In 1872, after the railroad came through DeForest, he and two other men built the depot after shares were sold to finance it.
He continued in the blacksmith business until 1897 when he sold the business to his son.
He lived a long life and was the first person in the area to live beyond 100 years. He passed away in 1940 at 100 years and 7 months.
