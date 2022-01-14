Jonathon Stefonek’s column, “The Last Thing We Need Now,” in the November 24, 2021, issue of the DeForest Times-Tribune was both thoughtful and thought-provoking. “The last thing we need is more guns.”
We hardly need to repeat here the statistics. Would anyone disagree that there is too much gun violence in the USA? Why is that? Why is there so much gun violence in our country compared to other countries, even those countries that allow a lot of guns in a lot of hands? Michael Moore asks that question in his award-winning documentary, Bowling for Columbine: “And I wanted to know…why Canada, who turns out to have…all these guns laying around, and they don’t shoot each other, and what is it about their society that’s different from ours.”
Why? There is the cliché, “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.” There is the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, now interpreted by the Supreme Court as an individual right. Even though, as Moore says, “The majority of the country…wants gun control,” we reject any attempt to address the easy availability of guns themselves as a way to control the violence.
There is, I think, an undercurrent in our country’s national character or personality or psychology or something like that — something intangible, something ingrained in us that goes first to violence to solve problems.
My brother and I were raised on The Rifleman, Have Gun Will Travel, Gunsmoke, Wanted Dead or Alive. We can still sing the theme songs for you. That is part of the American ethic. Write it off to the frontier spirit, the spirit of rugged individualism. High Noon. The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance. “Go ahead, make my day.”
I think it might be a mindset. Sure, the proliferation of firearms — available to too many people who ought not to have them — might be one thing we should look at. However, it might go deeper than that. It might be one of those national curses that will just not go away. Thank you, Mr. Stefonek, for once again drawing our attention to this uniquely American phenomenon.