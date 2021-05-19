With the alternate fall season coming to an end, the DeForest prep baseball team was at full strength for the first time last week.
The Norskies’ talented lineup showed its power in a 14-0 victory over Portage on May 11.
DeForest completed the season sweep of the Warriors last Friday with a 16-5 win.
Last Saturday, the Norskies traveled to Hortonville for a pair of games. They defeated Xavier 14-12 in the first game and Hortonville 10-9 in the second.
After losing the first game of the season, DeForest has won seven straight games.
The Norskies are 3-1 in the Badger North Conference.
The Norskies have some big Badger North Conference games coming up. They will play in Reedsburg at 5 p.m. on May 20 before heading to Waunakee for a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. this Saturday.
DeForest 14 Portage 0
DeForest put eight runs on the scoreboard in the opening inning and were never challenged.
The Norskies tacked on six more runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Mason Kirchberg, who had a home run, and Brogan Hicks both had two hits for DeForest.
Kirchberg and Justin Hausser each drove in three runs in the win.
Keagon Kaufmann pitched the first four innings for the Norskies. He had four strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter.
Nolan Hawk had a strikeout in one inning of relief.
Deforest 16 Portage 5
Kirchberg and Hausser led the way in the second win over Portage with three hits apiece. Kaufmann had two hits
Kirchberg finished the game with four RBIs, while Kaufmann and Josh Jansen had drove in three each.
Hausser, Kirchberg and Logan Engeseth all pitched for the Norskies.
Hausser pitched the first five innings and recorded four strikeouts and three walks in garnering the win.
DeForest 14 Xavier 12
The Norskies’ offense continued to roll against Xavier. They registered 11 hits in the win.
Jansen had a team-high three hits, while Brogan Hicks and Engeseth had two each. Janson also had a team-best three RBIS, while Kirchberg, Hausser and Engeseth each drove in two.
Kirchberg, Easton Snow, Parker Holmes and Kellen Grall all saw time on the mound for DeForest. They combined for four strikeouts and nine walks. Snow got the win.
DeForest 10 Hortonville 9
Jansen went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs scored and a home run to pace the Norskies.
Ryan Buschmann and Hausser both drove in two runs.
Kaufmann, Jansen and Hawk handled the pitching duties. They had a combined seven strikeouts and seven walks. Kaufmann earned the victory.