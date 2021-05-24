The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials.

Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org

Thursday, May 27

  • The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
  • Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
  • Dewey Stitchers Knit/Crochet/Fiber Arts Group at 4:00 p. m. Zoom & Community Room

Friday, May 28

  • STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
  • Teen Games Boredom Busters at 3:30 p.m. on Zoom

Monday, May 31

  • Library closed for Memorial Day

Tuesday, June 1

  • Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in person in Community Room and on Facebook

Wednesday, June 2

  • Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

