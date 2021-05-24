The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials.
Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, May 27
- The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
- Dewey Stitchers Knit/Crochet/Fiber Arts Group at 4:00 p. m. Zoom & Community Room
Friday, May 28
- STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Teen Games Boredom Busters at 3:30 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, May 31
- Library closed for Memorial Day
Tuesday, June 1
- Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in person in Community Room and on Facebook
Wednesday, June 2
- Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.