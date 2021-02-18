Two men are facing felony charges after a high-speed chase outside the Township of Leeds on Feb. 11.
Melford Acklin, 44, and Netrell Phillips, 39, both of Madison, were arrested by Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies early Feb. 11 after the deputy responded to a driving complaint, according to a statement released by Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner.
Shortly after receiving a report of a near head-on collision, the deputy found a car that had pulled to the side of the road on Highway 22 near Highway 51 in the Township of Leeds.
When the deputy pulled over behind the vehicle, turned on emergency lights, and began walking up to silver 2021 Nissan Versa, the car sped away, heading north on Highway 22.
The deputy pursued the Nissan from at between 45 miles per hour up to 95 miles per hour.
The chase went on for around 10 miles, until the suspect vehicle was intercepted by a second deputy, who was able to deploy a tire deflation device on Highway 22 near Highway 16.
All four of the Nissan’s tires deflated and the two men inside were arrested.
The passenger, Netrell, was charged with felony possession of cocaine as a second or subsequent offense and felony possession of THC as a second or subsequent offense, and was released on a signature bond, scheduled to next appear in court for a March 26 hearing.
The driver of the car, Acklin, faces the same two charges as Netrell, as well as one count of felony eluding an officer. He was issued a $500 cash bond and scheduled for a May 14 return hearing.
