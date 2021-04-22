Among the many changes of the past year, the DeForest Area High School is welcoming a new principal who will be taking the reigns on July 1.
DeForest Area School District Superintendent Eric Runez personally introduced Pheng (pronounced “peng”) Lee to the District Board of Education on April 12, where members voted to confirm the hire.
“Although we all have appreciated the great leadership Machell Schwarz has provided,” Runez said, “I am confident Mr. Lee will bring value to DAHS and continue the great trajectory of our high school.”
As a resident of the area, for Lee, DeForest has been one of the exceptions where he has typically been on the other side of the desk, as a parent of DeForest students. It has also meant that he has a sense of the day-to-day of the school and the community before jumping in.
In particular, Lee said in an interview Monday, that he has appreciated what he has seen of the district’s direction in the past few years in terms of priorities and philosophy, making student equity an area of special attention.
“From the board and the superintendent down, the commitment to equity and making sure that every kid is getting what they need to be successful,” said Lee. “The conversation has piqued my interest so then when there was an opening: ‘I’m going to put in my name and we’ll see where that goes,’ and here we are.”
Over the past seven years Lee has been an associate principal at Verona High School and before that taught science in Appleton and Sun Prairie. He was one of 22 applicants, of which seven experienced administrators were selected for first round interviews, after which, Lee was one of two clear finalists. Through the process, the two candidates met with three different interview committees involving 40 school, district, and community members.
In Verona’s school district, in addition to being associate principal, Lee is director of the district’s charter school VAHS Exploration Academy. Although he will be moving from a larger school system, he is focused on the fundamental aspects of the job that are the same between them.
“The school here is a little larger, we have a larger population, but the work is similar,” said Lee. “We’re always looking for ways to support our staff and making sure that students are successful. And one of the things that I will always preach is developing and building meaningful relationships with our staff and our students and our community, because it really does take all of us to support students and to make sure they are successful.”
Lee received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, then a master’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and an education specialist degree in administration and supervision from National Louis University. He is now completing work in a doctoral program through Edgewood College.
In taking that first step from the classroom to administration, Lee said that he was drawn by a desire to make the greatest impact possible for students.
“As a classroom teacher, I definitely had an impact on the kids that were in my classroom and one thing that I’ve always thought about is, ‘how do I have a larger impact across the school?’” said Lee, “and so I knew that was what I wanted to do and to do that I knew that I wanted to be an administrator to make decisions to make sure that it does impact and elevate everybody.”
