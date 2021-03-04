When I was growing up in DeForest most folks got their milk delivered to the door by the friendly local milkman. There were three different milk routes to choose from in DeForest, each representing the top favorite dairies in the area: Borden’s, Bowman Dairy and Stevenson’s Farm Dairy. Bowman’s Dairy Farm and bottling plant was on the far west side of Madison. Stevenson’s Farm Dairy was just outside of Dane. Borden’s bottling facility was in Milwaukee but they shipped milk daily from their Milwaukee plant to a depot in Madison where it was picked up by the drivers delivering to Madison and the surrounding communities.
I never saw the milkman, he delivered the glass bottles of milk to our door at the crack of dawn. The bottles were placed in an insulated aluminum box. Our order was nearly the same every day — one quart of white milk. There was no skim milk, 2% or 1% milk back then, although chocolate milk was available. Sometimes my folks would leave a note requesting extra milk, cream or cottage cheese. My dad would occasionally order a bottle of buttermilk in the summer.
My grandpa Connor didn’t like the taste of the ‘watered down’ homogenized milk. He always ordered the rich “Golden Guernsey” milk with a bubble in the bottle where the cream in the milk would settle. He had a special spoon to scoop that cream out to use in his coffee or on his cereal.
Each year during the Lenten Season, I remember those cottage cheese specials that the milkman would offer. About a week before Ash Wednesday there would be a note with our regular milk order announcing the cottage cheese specials offered during Lent.
Besides the delicious regular cottage cheese, a variety of flavors would be offered. My brother and I liked the cottage cheese which had bits of pineapple mixed in the cottage cheese. My folks liked the cottage cheese with chives. For a couple of years during Lent the cottage cheese would come packed in a colorful aluminum tumbler. After one had emptied the container, they could continue to use the tumbler for a glass. It was the perfect size for a glass of iced tea or a big glass of Kool Aid! We collected a whole set of the aluminum glasses over the years.
I had an uncle who delivered a milk route in Madison back in the 1920’s and into the early 30s. He delivered his milk from a cart that was pulled by the same horse every day. The horse knew the route by heart, my uncle did not even have to hold the reins. My uncle had the route in his earlier years and sometimes he didn’t get back from partying until just before dawn. This was no problem for the horse. Once he was hooked up to wagon he would start out on the route and stop at every customer. My uncle could doze and wake up enough at each stop to deliver the milk.
My mother really enjoyed the door to door vendors. She welcomed regular visits from the Omar Bread man, the Jewel Tea salesman, and the Fuller Brush man. She even ordered her nylons and stockings for the entire family from the RealSilk man.
The Omar Bread was very good. They had bakeries throughout the midwest and our delivery man had his truck loaded with a fresh load of bakery goods early every morning at the Milwaukee bakery. Our favorite product was the oatmeal bread which we ordered nearly every time he stopped. They handled many different bakery products and they were always fresh and flavorful. I wonder if Omar Bread and baked products are still available?
The Jewel Tea man always had a wide array of food and beverage items for sale. They were based out of Chicago where they had a number of Jewel Tea stores. He would stop by every two weeks. They still have a number of Jewel Tea stores in Chicago.
The Fuller Brush would usually stop about twice a year. As I got older, I noticed he was always dressed in the best clothes and he always drove sharp new cars like Buicks or Oldsmobiles. His commission checks must have been pretty hefty.
Shortly after we moved into our new DeForest home, Molly and I had a visit from a Home Juice delivery man. They had the best tasting orange juice with little bits of orange in the juice. Back in the 60s the only orange juice in the stores was either frozen orange juice or canned juice. No juice from the store could compare to the taste of the Home Juice brand. But like most home delivery businesses, it closed down after a few years.
Today the only food delivery man that I see around is Schwann’s Ice Cream. I had the Schwann’s man stop by a while back and he left off one of his brochures showing what he sold out of his truck. I’ve tasted Schwann’s ice cream and it is delicious, and he offered many frozen food items that could be taken out of the freezer and popped into the deep fryer. I looked it over but said that my diet doesn’t allow for the type of food that he was selling.
It seems like door-to-door sales are going by the wayside with most households now having both adults out working and there would be no one at home when the door to door sales people would come calling. During the COVID pandemic this past year, many workers have switched to working out of their home. I’m sure this has caused a real boost in sales for the door-to-door sales people that are still around.
