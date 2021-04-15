Thursday, April 15

Breaded Fish Sandwich

Wheat Bun

Baby Red Potatoes

California Blend Veggies

Watermelon

Lemon Pudding

MO: Cheese Sandwich

Friday, April 16

Chicken Ranch Salad

Lettuce, Chicken, Celery, Tomato, Carrot, Croutons

Ranch Dressing

Mandarin Oranges

Muffin

Ice Cream

MO: No meat, w/beans

Monday, April 19

Cabbage Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Carrots

Wheat Roll

Fresh Melon

Lemon Bar

MO: Red Beans/Rice

Tuesday, April 20

BBQ Pulled Pork

Wheat Bun

Coleslaw

Baked Beans

Applesauce

Sherbet

MO: Veggie Lasagna

Wednesday, April 21

MY MEAL MY WAY

Pineapple Glazed Ham

Rice Mix

Five Way Veggies

Wheat Bread

Mandarin Oranges

Pudding

MO: Veggie Patty

Thursday, April 22

Grilled Chicken Apple Salad w/Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Sliced Almonds

Wheat Roll

Strawberries

White Cake

MO: No meat, add egg

Friday, April 23

Swedish Meatball

Mashed Potatoes

Broccoli

Wheat Bread

Blushing Pears

MO: Cheese Sandwich

Load comments