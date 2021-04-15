Thursday, April 15
Breaded Fish Sandwich
Wheat Bun
Baby Red Potatoes
California Blend Veggies
Watermelon
Lemon Pudding
MO: Cheese Sandwich
Friday, April 16
Chicken Ranch Salad
Lettuce, Chicken, Celery, Tomato, Carrot, Croutons
Ranch Dressing
Mandarin Oranges
Muffin
Ice Cream
MO: No meat, w/beans
Monday, April 19
Cabbage Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Carrots
Wheat Roll
Fresh Melon
Lemon Bar
MO: Red Beans/Rice
Tuesday, April 20
BBQ Pulled Pork
Wheat Bun
Coleslaw
Baked Beans
Applesauce
Sherbet
MO: Veggie Lasagna
Wednesday, April 21
MY MEAL MY WAY
Pineapple Glazed Ham
Rice Mix
Five Way Veggies
Wheat Bread
Mandarin Oranges
Pudding
MO: Veggie Patty
Thursday, April 22
Grilled Chicken Apple Salad w/Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Cranberries, Sliced Almonds
Wheat Roll
Strawberries
White Cake
MO: No meat, add egg
Friday, April 23
Swedish Meatball
Mashed Potatoes
Broccoli
Wheat Bread
Blushing Pears
MO: Cheese Sandwich
