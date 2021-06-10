Cash Otradovec, 30, of DeForest, has been scheduled for a December trial in the U.S. District Court of Western Wisconsin, while charges in a Florida case have been dropped.
In April Otradovec was indicted in federal court on three counts of attempting to produce child pornography, three counts of producing child pornography, and five counts of extortion, according to a statement released by the acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
According to the statement, following an FBI investigation, Cash Otradovec has been accused of attempting three times, between February and April 2020, to “use, persuade, induce and coerce three minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct,” and that on three occasions between March and April 2020, he succeeded in doing so with three other minors.
Otradovec had been arrested, facing similar federal charges in the Southern District of Florida, scheduled for a trial to begin on June 7.
In a Nov. 30 hearing U.S. Attorney Julie Pfluger summarized the full scope of the accusations, explaining to the court that Otradovec, being held in federal custody in Miami, had been charged with extorting a minor in Florida in an attempt to get nude pictures from the teen.
“Investigation by the FBI has revealed that he was in contact with over 200 potential victims,” Pfluger told the court. “As of now, five of them have been identified and actually did send Mr. Otradovec nude pictures because he extorted them.”
On May 11 Acting U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez of the Souther District of Florida, filed a motion for the case to be dismissed without prejudice.
In the Western Wisconsin Federal Court case Otradovec is scheduled for a June 9 detention hearing with pre-trial hearings scheduled in the fall leading to jury selection on December 6 and an expected four to five day trial.
If convicted, Otradovec faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years for each charge of child pornography. The maximum penalty for extortion is two years in federal prison.