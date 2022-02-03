Library calendar Mark Berglund Deforestedit@hngnews.com mberglund Author email Feb 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, February 4• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook• Fandom Friday – Anime & Manga at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen AreaSaturday, February 5• Board Games at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s RoomMonday, February 7• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom• Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on FacebookTuesday, February 8• Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook• Flashlight Readers at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area• Read to a Dog at 4:00 p.m. in the Children’s RoomWednesday, February 9• Wiggles & Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.• Introduction to Word at 2:00 p.m. Registration required.• Teen Creators’ Lounge: Draw, Craft, Write at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen AreaThursday, February 10• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Bonus Winter Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room• Teen Games – Board Games at 3:30 p.m. in the Classroom• Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now DeForest school district announces administration changes Two events aimed at building resilience, unity Letter: DeForest voters should decide on mountain bike park In a battle of ranked teams, DeForest boys beat Monroe in rematch on the hardwood Norski wrestlers go 5-4 against Beaver Dam, but forfeits cost DeForest in dual loss Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!