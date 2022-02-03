Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org

Friday, February 4

• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Fandom Friday – Anime & Manga at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area

Saturday, February 5

• Board Games at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room

Monday, February 7

• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room

• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

• Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook

Tuesday, February 8

• Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room

• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook

• Flashlight Readers at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area

• Read to a Dog at 4:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room

Wednesday, February 9

• Wiggles & Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room

• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

• Introduction to Word at 2:00 p.m. Registration required.

• Teen Creators’ Lounge: Draw, Craft, Write at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area

Thursday, February 10

• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Bonus Winter Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room

• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room

• Teen Games – Board Games at 3:30 p.m. in the Classroom

• Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room

• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

