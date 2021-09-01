The DeForest prep football team put its full offensive firepower on display in its Week 2 game against visiting Stoughton last Friday. The Norskies amassed 522 yards of offense to win their home debut 40-14.
“On paper Stoughton has one of the best lines I have seen in a while, but the thing I was really impressed with about our kids was the way they competed,” Deforest coach Aaron Mack said.
The Norskies are off to a 2-0 start this year.
DeForest had its usual strong game running the ball with 190 yards on the ground. But it was the passing of Mason Keyes that took the Norskies’ offense to another level.
Keyes torched the Vikings defense all game. He finished 17-of-27 passing for 332 yards and four touchdowns.
“It was a good team performance,” Keyes said. “We were going to check down all game, but the deep passes were open, so we were going to hit them. Everybody was open.”
Keyes’ favorite targets were Max Weisbord and Deven Magli, who combined for 12 catches for 241 yards and four touchdowns. Weisbrod grabbed a team-high seven catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns, while Magli added five catches for 114 yards and two scores.
The Norskies’ Brody Hartig finished the game with four catches for 80 yards.
Cale Drinka had a huge night running the ball for DeForest. He racked up 157 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
“It is not a secret of the weapons we have in the pass game, but I thought we ran it well effectively and efficiently,”
It didn’t take the Norskies long to pick up some momentum. After forcing Stoughton to punt on its opening drive, Keyes capped off an 82-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. DeForest missed the extra-point kick.
The Vikings answered quickly to take its only lead of the game. Three plays into the ensuring drive, Stoughton’s Darrick Hill caught a screen pass and broke several tackles on his way to a 91-yard touchdown to put the Vikings up 7-6.
“One thing we were disappointed about in the first half was not running to the ball and grabbing and reaching,” Mack said. “That is something we will work on.”
After both teams punted on their next drives, DeForest regained the lead for good late in the first quarter after Drinka sprinted 84 yards for a touchdown. Ty Tisch added the extra-point kick to put the Norskies up 13-7.
Keyes and Magli were the story in the second quarter for DeForest. They hooked up for touchdown passes of 40 and 47 yards to put the Norskies up 27-7.
The Vikings cut the deficit to 27-14 at halftime with a 1-yard touchdown run by John Harman.
DeForest took complete control of the game on the opening drive of the second half. The Norskies marched down the field and got a 20-yard touchdown pass from Keyes to Weisbrod. Tisch added his fourth extra-point kick of the game.
DeForest closed out its scoring in the fourth quarter, as Keyes and Weisbrod hooked up for a 26-yard scoring strike.
Bryan Sels led the Norskies on defense with six tackles, while Alex Winters had five. Luke Castillo had two sacks in the win, while Winters and James Wickus had one each.
DeForest got interceptions from Logan Engeseth and Aydin Kelliher.
The Norskies will travel to Oregon for their Badger Large opener this week. Due to a lack of officials the game has been moved from Friday to Thursday.
“The state had a shortage of officials, and they couldn’t find officials for Friday, so they had to move it,” Mack said.