The DeForest prep volleyball team has handled all of the challenges they have been presented with during the strange COVID shortened alternate fall season. They faced another big challenge, playing two matches in one day, at the WIAA Division 1 Beaver Dam Sectional on April 13.
The Norskies were not allowed to play in tournaments during the regular season, so the sectional would be their first time playing multiple matches in a day since the 2019 season.
It would be a long day for the Lady Norskies, as both of their matches went to five games.
DeForest opened with a 3-2 victory over Holmen in the sectional semifinal.
“We had both teams scouted out very well and knew what would work versus them,” DeForest coach Scott Schumann said. “I figured our serving, which has been our strength and demise at times, would determine how things went. Since we serve so aggressively, teams are not in system often, but we also have a larger number of errors as a result. Versus Holmen this was the case as we had 11 errors, but they couldn’t get the sets to their hitters very often. This allowed us many second chance opportunities. We played pretty well offensively, but their back court defense was amazing.”
With a trip to state on the line, the Norskies lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to Sun Prairie in the sectional final. The Cardinals earned their fourth trip to state in the last five seasons.
“Against Sun Prairie, I was afraid the prior five-set match was going to cause problems for us,” Schumann said. “I’m not sure if it did or not, but we struggled in the first two sets. After the poor play in the second set, I asked my seniors if they were just wiped out because this could be it, their last match. Did they want to leave with this type of play in their memory? To their credit, they responded with a ton of focus, emotion, and intelligence.”
The Lady Norskies finished an impressive 11-3 this spring.
“I truly feel as though only Appleton North was better than us this year even though we lost two times to Sun Prairie,” Schumann said. “Over the course of the season, teams hit very poorly versus our defense and it was aggressive mistakes that kept teams in games versus us. We could have played more conservatively, but that just wasn’t our identity. The girls are just fast, aggressive kids. Limiting them would rob them of their rhythm and natural aptitude. Our biggest strength ended up being our biggest weakness, but I wouldn’t change it. The girls loved playing like that and it made the game more fun for them because it was quicker and they thrived on that emotionally.”
The sectional marked the end for DeForest’s senior class of Megan Elvekrog, Natalie Compe, Kendall Rauls, Izzy Grothaus, Abigail Eiselt, Haley Czarnezki and Morgan Hahn.
“We lose seven seniors and will look to our current juniors and sophomore to fill those positions and rolls,” Schumann said. “It is always difficult to replace such great leaders and strong senior role models, but this program has shown over my last four years that the girls are willing and able to make sure the energy, focus and drive stay strong and consistent. We have a very quick turnaround going into next season. It will be interesting how each school handles that.”
DeForest 3 Holmen 2
The Norskies and Vikings went back-and-forth the entire match. Neither team was able to win back-to-back games.
DeForest opened the match with a thrilling 25-23 win in Game 1.
Holmen tied up the match after taking the second game 25-20.
The Lady Norskies moved a step closer to winning the sectional semifinal after a 25-20 showing in Game 3.
The Vikings forced a fifth game after winning Game 4 25-21.
DeForest bounced the Lady Vikings from the postseason after garnering a 15-10 win in Game 5.
Compe led the way for the Norskies with 20 kills, while Reese Yocum finished with 14.
Rauls paced DeForest’s offense with 25 assists, while Ellie Doucette chipped in 18.
Elvekrog earned a team-high 26 digs, while Halle Runez and Compe added 21 and 15, respectively. Runez also contributed a team-high three service aces.
Sun Prairie 3 DeForest 2
Things looked bleak for the Norskies after dropping the first two games of the sectional final, but they battled back to force a decisive Game 5.
After taking the first game 25-23, Sun Prairie had DeForest on the ropes after a 25-13 victory in Game 2.
The Lady Norskies turned things around in a big way in the third game. They scored a dominate 25-12 victory.
DeForest followed it up with a 25-19 win in set 4.
After the teams traded points early in the fifth game, the Cardinals grabbed a 7-4 lead.
DeForest stormed back to take an 12-10 lead.
Sun Prairie closed the game on a 5-1 run to end the Norskies’ season.
Compe registered a team-best 21 saves, while Yocum had 11.
Elvekrog, who had a team-high three service aces, led the defensive charge with 23 digs, while Rauls had 18 assists.
