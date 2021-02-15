The Windsor Village Board is moving into the next phase of its Windsor Crossing project with diagrams and visual aids for the potential development and civic reorganization.
The presentation given in the Feb. 10 virtual morning Village Board meeting arrived with clear emphasis on the flexibility of the project at this point.
“You have to have something to react to and this is a start,” said Village President Bob Wipperfurth, while Director of Economic Development Jamie Rybarczyk explained in the introduction to his presentation: “I don’t get married to a design.”
On Feb. 20 of last year the Village Board adopted the redevelopment plan, Windsor Crossroads, presented by the Windsor Community Development Authority. The plan specified goals of development and property improvement over an area of 38.7 acres in which approximately 50 residents resided, including land parcels adjoining Windsor Road an Depot Street.
During the recent Feb. 10 meeting, subsequent slides showed maps of the development area prospectively referred to as Windsor Depot, in which a historic railway design theme was used for the purposes of example. The design featured a 7,400 square foot open market, 60 foot by 180 foot building, a railroad water tower themed stage with seating, lawn seating, and a drop-off area for players and spectators to get to the baseball diamonds.
A current storage area was changed to concessions and restrooms. Specifically following popular demand from certain Village Board trustees, Rybarczyk pointed out pickleball courts that could be converted to ice rinks in the winter months.
The design also incorporated critical features such as storm water drainage and planters, which would break up the blacktop and prevent flooding.
The potential plan included a 7,700 square foot two-story municipal building, in which village administrative offices would be on the first floor and larger offices and meeting rooms would be on the second floor.
“This is an amazing visual of what could be done to bring the community together,” said Trustee Kristine Schmidt, going on to ask if sidewalks and bike paths could be included to allow easy access to and from residences north of the area.
Wipperfurth noted that as a possible welcome addition, but that such additional details and missing pieces could be expensive, especially once factoring in the topography of the terrain.
“It’s important to note that cost isn’t attached to any of this,” said Wipperfurth.
Following this positive reception by the Windsor Village Board, the proposed project will be brought before the Village Plan Commission, Community Development Authority and Park Commission where ideas will be tweaked and workshopped.
Wipperfurth explained later that the goal is to have all necessary input and necessary amenities accounted for before they begin to attach real dollar figures to anything.
Following presentations and discussion in the relevant village board committees, a community forum will be scheduled to put that next draft of the plan before the public for input from the community.
"This is a long-term play for Windsor," said Wipperfurth, "and we want to be sure that we're doing it financially responsibly. We don't want to spike our residents' taxes."
Wipperfurth has highlighted that Windsor's downtown is "never going to be just like Waunakee" or some other neighboring communities, by the nature of Windsor not having a major highway running through it. Lacking direct high-volume traffic, it is the hope of the board that strategic development can create a downtown space that will connect residents and local businesses, as well as attract visitors and outside investors.
At the same time, by not sharing space with a state highway, the village has more direct control of its own development going forward.
"It's like owning a house," Wipperfurth said, "at some point you have to have reinvestment or your home is going to start losing value."
Although a public forum for this project has not been scheduled yet, Wipperfurth invited requests and questions from the public directed to himself and other board members, or village staff, whom he suggested may have the most recent details.
