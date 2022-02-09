The Ice Age National Scenic Trail plans to burn numerous brush piles in the Ice Age Complex at Cross Plains from February 15 to 18 depending on weather conditions. The National Park Service (NPS) is conducting these burns to reduce the threat of wildfire while also maintaining and restoring oak openings, oak woodlands and prairie and managing native and non-native species.
Approximately 150 piles are located on NPS owned property at the Ice Age Complex located just south of Cross Plains State Park. This will be the first time the NPS has conducted any prescribed burning on the Ice Age Trail. Pile burning has previously been conducted by the Wisconsin DNR and other partners as part of the long-term restoration efforts in the area.
Fire staff from the Great Lakes Fire Management Zone, based at Indiana Dunes National Park, will be on site to conduct the pile burning. Specific plans will be followed to provide for the safety of the fire crews and the public. The plans address temperature, relative humidity, wind, and other conditions under which a burn can take place, protection of adjacent properties, communications, needed manpower and equipment, safety, and other considerations.
The piles will be burned with snow on the ground to reduce threat of a wildfire. If conditions are not favorable on the day when burning is planned or while piles are still hot, the burning will be rescheduled, or piles may be extinguished. Ice Age National Scenic Trail Fire Management Plan is available on request.