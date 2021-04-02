Public Health Madison & Dane County on Friday announced Emergency Order No. 15, which includes some changes to gathering limits and to spas and saunas.
The order goes into effect April 7 and remains until May 5.
According to public health officials, the number of people with COVID in the county has remained the same since the previous was issued.
“On March 10, when Emergency Order #14 was enacted, the 7-day case average was 55 and the 7-day hospitalization average was 23. As of April 1, case average and 7-day hospitalization average were similar—51 and 23, respectively,” the order states.
The order announced April 2 updates school and childcare policy requirements, allows self-service food stations, along with saunas and steam rooms to open with certain prevision.
Face coverings are still required for people ages 5 and older when in an enclosed building or vehicle with people you don’t live with, and 6-foot distancing is still required.
Fully vaccinated individuals can gather indoors without masks except in the presence of others who have not been fully vaccinated.
Indoor gatherings are limited to 150 people or less indoors, not including employees, where food or drink is offered. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 350 or less if food or drink is not offered.
Businesses are limited to 50 percent of capacity.
To read the full order, visit https://www.publichealthmdc.com/blog/dane-county-public-health-requirements-starting-april-7-2021
