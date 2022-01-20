DeForest and Badger Conference students are joining forces this week to raise funds for a variety of causes.
The schools are in the process of their crossover tournaments, so teams are playing regional rivals instead of neighbors. The 16-team conference includes schools from Portage to Milton and Beaver Dam to Mount Horeb teams played at Monroe last weekend and his weekend the boys basketball teams will play in DeForest.
Students from DeForest and the other schools began planning in summer with other fundraising efforts such as miracle minutes at football games, a United Way t-shirt sale in the fall, and team apparel fundraising this season. The culmination will be at halftime of the final game with a drawing for a $500 raffle winner. The students have already raised $11,300 and hope to reach a $15,000 goal before the weekend is over.
Amanda Jennings and Erica Bodden are DeForest Area High School National Honor Society members and two of the community relations coordinators from the group serving on the committee.
“We reached out to other schools with ideas and it made like a web of communication,” Jennings said. “Our main contact was Monroe and it ended up being a big success there as well.”
DeForest students have chosen Batten Disease research as the ultimate goal for their donation to the United Way of Dane County. Each school has slightly different destinations, but all 16 will share in the group’s proceeds. The students chose to take on the rare disease to support a school family which is dealing with it firsthand.
“We thought it was best to help them out and we’re able to do it because the United Way is a big umbrella organization for fundraising,” Bodden said.
The raffle tickets are on sale at the athletic/activities department office or can be purchased from volunteers at the games. Donations are also being accepted by texting Badger Challenge to 40403 or emailing unitedway@deforestschools.org.
The students said project planning in a pandemic means networking with online resources. “When we started in June we were still uncertain about what was going to happen this year. it’s different but it doesn’t hinder what we’re doing,” Bodden said. Jennings said their staff advisor is Sara Runez at Yahara Elementary School so using technology to connect was important even at the local level.
Each school has designated a charity for its portion of the fundraising. The list includes Baraboo (Baraboo homeless shelter), Beaver Dam (United Way of Dodge County) Edgewood (United Way of Dane County), Fort Atkinson (United Way of Jefferson County) Milton (Project 1649 Rock County), Monona Grove (United Way of Dane County), Monroe (United Way of Green County), Mount Horeb (Neighbors Helping Neighbors), Oregon (United Way of Dane County) Portage (Portage Area United Way), Reedsburg (VFW Post 1916), Sauk Prairie, Stoughton (Stoughton Area Community Foundation), Watertown, and Waunakee (United Way of Dane County).
United Way’s role
The connection with United Way works on a number of levels. The organization has the legal status to be a conduit for this type of fundraising, but more importantly a scope of mission to encompass the dreams of all the schools.
Ashley Manthei of the United Way of Dane County said the organization is celebrating its centennial by serving more than 800 nonprofits, including 52 agencies and 112 local programs.
“The core elements are education, income, and health. We help with the building blocks of building a better life and shifting from surviving to thriving,” Manthei said. “we work on strategic Partnerships to bring Dane County together. We hope to solve big-picture items and mobilize resources for education, income, and health.”
United Way agencies have been busy during the pandemic with four times the requests for referrals. The referrals are the other important role of United Way. By calling 211, a person can connect to the web of programs and places where help is available.
“Dane County has the largest database for everything from rent assistance, to healthcare, or where can I vaccinate. we can direct people to the resources,” Manthei said. “You might never realize these services are available until you need them and we have all of them in one spot.”
Manthei said Dane County belongs to the larger United Way Wisconsin Network so 211 callers in any of the communities can access resources. “It connects neighbors and neighboring counties. It’s the power of coming together for the greater good and a better potential for engaging the younger generation.”