Community and Senior calendar

Jan 11, 2022

DeForest Senior and Community Center programs

Tuesday, Jan. 4 – 9:15 a.m. Tranquil Tuesday yoga, 9:30 scratch art, Noon carefree creative coloring.

Wednesday Jan. 5 – 9:15 a.m. Asian Mahjong, DVD chair exercise, nail clinic, pool, 10 a.m. DVD chair yoga, 11:30 card recycling, strength training for women.

Thursday, Jan. 6 – 11:30 a.m. Sheepshead.

Friday, Jan. 7 – 11:30 a.m. Sheepshead, chess, strength training for women.

Monday, Jan. 10 9:15 a.m. DVD chair exercise, pool, 10 DVD chair yoga, 11:30 Euchre.

Tuesday, Jan. 11 9:15 a.m. Tranquil Tuesday yoga, 9:30 scratch art, 11 Bridge.

Wednesday, Jan. 12 9:15 a.m. Asian Mahjong, DVD chair exercise, nail clinic, pool, 10 a.m. DVD chair yoga, 11:30 card recycling, strength training for women.

Thursday, Jan. 13 9:15a.m. Thoughtful Thursday yoga, 10 Grief support, 11:30 prize lunch, 11:30 a.m. Sheepshead, 12:15 p.m. Bingo.

Friday, Jan. 14 9:30 a.m. Dragonwood Readers Book Club, 11:30 a.m. Sheepshead, chess, strength training for women.

Monday, Jan. 17 9:15 a.m. DVD chair exercise, pool, 10 DVD chair yoga, RSVP Helping Hands, 11:30 Euchre.

Tuesday, Jan. 189:15 a.m. Tranquil Tuesday yoga, 9:30 scratch art, 10 Fourth Tuesday forum, Noon carefree creative coloring.

Wednesday, Jan. 19 9:15 a.m. Asian Mahjong, DVD chair exercise, nail clinic, pool, 10 a.m. DVD chair yoga, 11:30 card recycling, strength training for women,

Thursday, Jan. 20 11:30 a.m. Sheepshead.

Friday, Jan. 21 11:30 a.m. Sheepshead, chess, strength training for women.

Monday, Jan. 24 9:15 a.m. DVD chair exercise, pool, 10 DVD chair yoga, 11:30 Euchre.

Tuesday, Jan. 25 9:15 a.m. Tranquil Tuesday yoga, 9:30 scratch art, Noon carefree creative coloring.

Wednesday, Jan. 26, 9:15 a.m. Asian Mahjong, DVD chair exercise, nail clinic, pool, 10 a.m. DVD chair yoga, 11:30 card recycling, strength training for women, 12:30 p.m. Knit wits.

Thursday, Jan. 27 9:15 a.m. Thoughtful Thursday yoga, 11:30 a.m. Birthday celebration, Sheepshead, 12:15 p.m. Bingo.

Friday, Jan. 28 11:30 a.m. Sheepshead, chess, strength training for women. 1 p.m. Memory café.

Monday, Jan. 31 9:15 a.m. DVD chair exercise, pool, 10 DVD chair yoga, 11:30 Euchre.