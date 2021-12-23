Merry Christmas Eve! Have you heard about the Icelandic tradition of giving books on Christmas Eve? The “Jolabokaflod”, or “Christmas Book Flood” in English, is the Icelandic tradition of giving and unwrapping new books on Christmas Eve, cozying up with family, and reading into the night. The
“Jolabokaflod”, started during World War II, when paper was one of the few things not rationed in Iceland. Because of this, Icelanders gave books as gifts while other commodities were in short supply, turning them into a country of bookaholics to this day, according to jolabokaflod.org. If you’d like to start this fine tradition in your family this year, you could: 1) Rush down to the library (we close at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve) check out books to share (not give) to your family and spend the evening cozily reading; or 2) Shop the Friends of the Library books sale and get books for all your family members to read, cozily, on Christmas Eve. If you’re looking for some books to cozy up with after “Jolabokaflod” you will find some the titles of some of the new books which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy! All of us here at the library wish you and yours Happy Holidays!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“All About Me: My Remarkable Life in Show Business” by Mel Brooks. The author reflects on his incredible lifetime of work, in a funny, poignant and nostalgic memoir.
“Apparently There Were Complaints: A Memoir” by Sharon Gless. The Emmy Award¬-winning actress looks back on her five decade career and her groundbreaking roles in such shows as “Cagney and Lacey”, “Queer as Folk”, and “Burn Notice”.
“Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward” by Anthony Fauci. The world-renowned infectious disease specialist looks back on his career helping to combat some of the most dangerous diseases to strike humankind such AIDS and Ebola, as well as his role as the face of White House Coronavirus.
“The Age of AI: And Our Human Future” by Henry Kissinger, Eric Schmidt, Daniel Huttenlocher. Three leading thinkers put their heads together to explore Artificial Intelligence and how it will change our relationships with knowledge, politics and the societies in which we live.
“Cozy White Cottage Seasons: 100 Ways to be Cozy All Year Long” by Liz Marie Galvan. Whether you want to create a cozy winter wonderland in your living room, a blooming summertime welcome on your deck or an autumn refuge by your fireplace this book has the inspiring photos, DIY ideas and fun recipes you need to feel at home on any budget and in every season.
“Mission to Mars: A New Era of Rover and Spacecraft Discovery on the Red Planet” by Larry Crumpler. The long-term planning lead for the Mars Exploration Rover Project recounts the history of the Red Planet, from the earliest days when ancient astronomers to their eyes to the heavens to the breakthrough discoveries being unearthed by modern technology today.
Fiction
“Fear No Evil, No. 27 (Alex Cross)” by James Patterson. When Dr. Alex Cross and Detective John Sampson are attacked by two rival teams of assassins in the rugged Montana wilderness in the latest addition to the popular, long-running series following “Deadly Cross”.
“Never” by Ken Follect. Navigating terrorist attacks, illegal arms trading and smear campaigns, Pauline Green, the country’s first women president, is caught in a complex web of alliances with the most powerful counties that are being orchestrated by the enemy, and only those the most elite skills can stop the inevitable.
“Termination Shock” by Neal Stephenson. In near-future world plagued by super-storms, rising sea levels, global flooding, heat waves, and deadly pandemics, one man has a big idea for reversing global warming despite the possible consequences for the planet and all of humanity.
“Tom Clancy’s Chain of Command, No. 21 (A Jack Ryan Novel)” by Marc Cameron. To implement his most ambitious plan of all, a ruthless billionaire must get President Jack Ryan out of the way and assembles the most ruthless mercenaries alive to kidnap the First Lady.
“The Cat Who Saved Books” by Sosuke Natsukawa. When a talking cat named Tiger demands that he help save books with him, high school student Rintaro Natsuki and Tiger embark on an amazing journey, liberating books from their neglectful owners and meeting a colorful cast of characters along the way.
“Bright Burning Things” by Lisa Harding. Haunted by her failed career and lingering childhood trauma, a former stage performer turns to alcohol but is saved from the brink of the abyss by her son whose love redirects her towards rehabilitation and redemption.
“Sharpe’s Assassin” by Bernard Cornwell. The “New York Times” best-selling author returns with his iconic hero, Richard Sharpe—outside, hero, rogue and the one man you want on your side.
“The Ballerinas” by Rachel Kapelke-dale. Returning to the Palais Garnier Opera House to choreograph the ballet that will kickstart her career—and finally make things right with her former friends, ballerina Delphine quickly discovers that things have changed—and some secrets can’t stay buried forever.
“Criminal Mischief” by Stuart Woods. In this newest novel from the #1 “New York Times” best-selling author, former New York City cop turned rainmaker for a white-shoe Manhattan law firm
Stuart Woods tackles his latest case in the world of upper-crust intrigue and government intelligence.
