After having its season postponed last fall due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the DeForest girls swim team was finally able to jump in the pool last week. The Norskies traveled to Jefferson for a triple dual.
“It was a solid meet for us considering we’ve only had one full week of practice heading in,” DeForest coach Matt Engelhardt said. “Most of the girls had been swimming with their club teams or finding open swim times around the area. It was however the first time in a while for actual racing. “
Defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Madison Edgewood joined the Lady Norskies and host Jefferson at the meet.
“Edgewood is really strong again this year,” Engelhardt said. “I was really happy with how we approached our races and focused on our individual lanes.”
DeForest opened the dual with the foursome of Jessica Camarato, Jenna Willis, Joss Hoffman and Olivia Miller placing second in the 200-yard medley relay with their time of 1 minute, 57.73 seconds. Teammates Maddie Chrisinger, Gabby Pertzborn, Valarie Berkley and Samantha Casper came in fifth (2:16.42).
Edgewood swept the top three spots in the 200 freestyle, but the Norskies’ Danika Tyler (2:19.76) and Sarah Hill (2:34.18) came in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Hoffman (2:23.12) led Deforest in the 200 individual medley with a fourth-place finish, while Jenna Willis (2:25.09) and Chrisinger (3:01.66) were fifth and seventh, respectively.
Ava Boehning (:25.52) came through for the Norskies with a third-place finish in the 50 freestyle. Miller (fifth, :26.37) and Casper (eighth, :31.82) also competed in the event.
Hoffman (1:03.66) continued her great night by placing second in the 100 butterfly. She was joined in the event by Tyler (fifth, 1:09.59) and Valarie Berkley (sixth, 1:09.84).
“Freshman Joss Hoffman had a really nice meet swimming just off her best times in all four of her swims,” Engelhardt said. “I really liked how aggressive she swam in all of her races and look forward to what’s ahead for her.”
Boehning earned her second third-place finish in the 100 freestyle after touching the wall in :56.30. Camarato (1:01.36) and Casper (1:12.77) were fifth and seventh, respectively.
In the 500 freestyle, DeForest had Pertzborn (5:56.21), Berkley (6:40.22) and Chrisinger (7:19.76) finish back-to-back-to-back in fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.
DeForest’s foursome of Carly Oosterhof, Camarato, Willis and Boehning were the runner-ups I the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.35), while Hill, Tyler, Casper and Katie Horner came in fifth (2:12.10).
Oosterhof (1:05.24) swam her way to third place in the 100 backstroke, while Camarato (1:08.79) and Hill (1:20.62) were sixth and seventh, respectively.
The Norskies’ only win of the night came in the 100 breaststroke. Willis had a winning time of 1:09.34. Miller (sixth, 1:19.96) and Pertzborn (seventh, 1:25.53) also swam well.
“Jenna Willis had a nice meet winning our only event of the night in the 100 breaststroke,” Engelhardt said. “She also had a strong IM and a nice time to start the season off.”
Boehning, Hoffman, Oosterhof and Miller closed out the night by placing second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:56.09), while Tyler, Berkley, Hill and Pertzborn were sixth (4:20.39).
The Lady Norskies will be back in action on Feb. 25. They will take part in a triangular Edgerton. The following night they will travel to Janesville Parker for a dual. Both meets will start at 5:30 p.m.
“We have a pretty packed schedule coming up next week with three meets, so I’m looking forward to trying girls out in some different races,” Engelhardt said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.