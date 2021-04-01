Thursday, April 1
Turkey Salad w/Lettuce Cranberries, Egg, Onion, Cheese, Beans, Carrots, Dressing
Bean Salad
Muffin
Banana
MO: No meat, cheese
Friday, April 2
Lasagna
Green Beans
Mandarin Oranges
Garlic Bread
Blueberry Crisp
MO: Veggie Lasagna
Monday, April 5
Parmesan Tilapia
Baked Potato
Carrots
Wheat Bread
Fresh Fruit Salad
Pudding
MO: Red Beans/Rice
Tuesday, April 6
Egg Salad
Croissant
Spinach/Romaine Salad
Dressing
Fruit Medley
Apple Cake
MO: Veggie Patty
Wednesday, April 7
MYMEAL MYWAY
Taco Salad: Lettuce, Beef, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Black Beans, Salsa, Sour Cream, Chip
Spanish Rice
Tropical Fruit
Fresh Apple Slices
MO: No meat, beans
Thursday, April 8
Scalloped Potatoes & Ham
Stewed Tomatoes
Applesauce
Rye Bread
Sugar Cookie
MO: Egg Bake
Friday, April 9
Pot Roast
Parsley Potatoes
Green Beans
Wheat Dinner Roll
Peach Crisp
MO: Veggie Patty
