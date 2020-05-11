The Hooper Corporation continues to move forward with its plans to develop in the Village of DeForest.
At its May 5 meeting, the village board unanimously approved two resolutions and five ordinances regarding changes made to initial plans to help further the development of the area east of Highway 51 and north of Highway 19.
Hooper provides electric power and mechanical contracting services, along with installation and maintenance, construction of substations, tree trimming and emergency services. The company serves the plumbing, piping and fire protection industries, among others.
The first resolution passed by the village board was to vacate and discontinue a portion of Bear Tree Parkway and Williamsburg Way, as well as a portion of Pederson Crossing Boulevard. It includes the segment of Williamsburg Way located north of Highway 19, the segment of Bear Tree Parkway from its intersection with Williamsburg Way east and north to the north line of Certified Map Survey No. 14127, and the segment of Pederson Crossing Boulevard abutting on Lot 2 of the Fox Hill Estates Plat.
The second resolution was to approve changes to various easements within the Fox Hill Estates Plat that are no longer required in the current location.
Planning consultant Mark Roffers commented on the lengthy additions within a packet sent to the board for the meeting.
“It’s lengthy and complex because the project is complex,” Roffers said, adding that all the ordinances needed approval so the project can adjust and undue some planning that was made in the previous decade.
Streets have been vacated so other streets can be platted properly.
“The main purpose of the proposals is to enable a headquarters and main production facility for Hooper,” Roffers said. “About 40 of the 163 acres that is proposed is for those two functions.”
Roffers noted that to the south of the Hooper development, “in the middle of the 163 acres,” is room for commercial and office buildings. To the north there would be room for housing developments to “blend in with the Fox Hill Estates and others.”
The entire area will be served by the extension of Pederson Crossing from the south and north and connect with Highway 19. The road would snake through the area because the project also includes “an aggressive pattern of environmental preservation and stormwater management in accordance with village ordinances” and other standards, Roffers said.
Of the ordinances approved, they were: an ordinance to approve amendments to the future land use and future transportation and community facilities map; an ordinance to rezone 137 acres for various developments; an ordinance to amend Zoning Code Chapter 15 to adjust certain development standards and descriptions of permissible land uses affecting the Office and Research Zoning District; an ordinance for the replatting of Fox Hill Estates; and an ordinance approving a Certified Survey Map redividing and dedicating lands — predominantly 31.5 acres in the area.
While the project moved forward May 5, there’s still a lot left to do before the shovels hit the ground, according to Roffers. He called the board approvals “an exciting start.”
There are a lot of things still coming to the Planning and Zoning Commission in June, which then needs the board's final approval.
Village President Judd Blau said he was pleased with village staff for reaching out to residents to include them in all that has been going on with this project. He has heard back from multiple residents thanking the staff as well.
“I’m excited to have Hooper in the community and it’s going to be a good fit for us,” he said.
Committee of the Whole meeting
The Village Board staff has recommended not reducing fees for liquor licenses for the coming year (July 1-June 30, 2021). The amount of reduction would be minimal — five-sixths the normal price — and many of the businesses could be provided relief through other packages being offered at the state and federal level. Reduction in license costs would have been anywhere from $50-$100.
Trustee Jane Cahill-Wolfram noted that not all businesses have a liquor license, so if the village chose to support those businesses, it would have to try an find a way to support the others.
Blau added, “It seems like a lot of work for minimal benefit,” and that there are “better ways to support and help them.”
In other news, the Windsor Road Bridge grant award was given to the village in the amount of $675,808. Construction is scheduled to begin in the 2023 fiscal year (after July 1, 2022).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.