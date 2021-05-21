The DeForest boys tennis team had a shot at its first win of the season on May 10, but dropped a 4-3 heartbreaker to host Baraboo.
The Norskies fell to 0-2 in the Badger North Conference after getting shut out 7-0 by host Waunakee on May 11.
DeForest has dropped its first eight matches of the season.
The Norskies will be at home again on May 20. They will host Sauk Prairie at 4:15 p.m.
DeForest will travel to Beaver Dam for a 4:15 p.m. conference match on May 25.
Baraboo 4 DeForest 3
DeForest came away with three singles wins, but Baraboo swept doubles play to score the team win.
The Norskies’ only singles loss came at the No. 1 spot, where Edwin Sommer fell 6-4, 6-1 to Will Davies.
Owen Horton garnered the first Norski win at No. 2 singles. He downed George Stelling 6-4, 6-3.
At No. 3 singles, DeForest’s Nathan Xiong earned a thrilling 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 win over Montgomery Hartman.
Dominic Caracci had the final singles win for the Norskies at the No. 4 spot. He outlasted Brice Parchem 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
Baraboo started its come back at No. 1 doubles, where Owen Nachtigal and Campbell Koeser defeated Nolan McCann and Dominic Morand-Rivers 6-0, 6-2.
At No. 2 singles, the Thunderbirds’ Gave McReynolds and Micah McReynolds downed Trey Christianson and Dominic Jaccard 6-0, 6-3.
The battle at No. 3 doubles came down to the end. Baraboo’s Andrew Brooks and Hunter Tikkanen came from behind to defeat Oliver Anderson and Michael Szudor 4-6, 7-5, 6-0.
Waunakee 7 DeForest 0
Not much went right for the Norskies against Waunakee, which won all seven matches in straight sets.
Waunakee’s No. 1 singles player Tyler Nelson shut out Sommers 6-0, 6-0, while No. 2 Caden Collins bested Horton 6-1, 6-2.
Levi Christian was a 6-1, 6-0 winner over Xiong at No. 3 singles.
At No. 4 singles, the Warrior’s Hayden Liu blanked Szudor 6-0, 6-0.
Waunakee’s No. 1 doubles team of Reed Christian and Matthew Pulvermacher downed Caracci and Phillip McCloskey 6-0, 6-1.
The Warrior’s No. 2 tandem of Aiden Schmalz and Joey Dettor thwarted McCann and Morand-Rivers 6-1, 6-2.
George Zimbric and Jaxson Wipperfurth completed the sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Christianson and Jaccard.