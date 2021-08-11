Prep sports have looked different over the last year and a half thanks to the ongoing pandemic.
Athletes and fans of the Badger Conference will notice even more changes starting this fall, as the conference has gone through a reconfiguration.
The Badger Conference is moving to an East/West configuration, which will include North and South divisions in each conference.
The Badger East Conference includes the Northeast Division of DeForest, Waunakee, Beaver Dam and Watertown and the Southeast Division of Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove and Stoughton.
The Badger West Conference will have the Northwest Division of Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie and the Southwest Division of Madison Edgewood, Mount Horeb, Monroe and Oregon.
The new conference alignments are for all sports except football.
In an effort to address issues with travel, school size and lost academic time facing student-athletes with the previous Badger alignment, and Ad Hoc Committee was created to review the issues and present options.
The Ad Hoc Committee felt the divisions offer the conference the ability to even further reduce travel and missed class time while creating unique events/experiences for student-athletes through the creation of divisional quads.
The way conference champions are crowned will differ from sport to sport. The creation of divisions will allow the conference to create a championship week where the top school in each division will take on the other top school from the neighboring division.
In an effort to create competitive balance, the Badger Conference and the WIAA have created Large and Small Conferences for football only.
Under the new alignment, former Big 8 schools Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker will join the Badger Large with DeForest, Waunakee, Beaver Dam, Milton, Oregon and Watertown, while the Badger Small will include Baraboo, Fort Atkinson, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and Stoughton.
Monroe and Edgewood will move out of the Badger Conference in football and will play in the Rock Valley Conference.
The football-only Badger Conference will change again in 2022. Both Sun Prairie schools will join the Badger Large with Waunakee, Watertown, Oregon, Beaver Dam and Milton. DeForest will move to the Badger Small with Monona Grove, Fort Atkinson, Stoughton, Mount Horeb, Sauk Prairie and Portage.