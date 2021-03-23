It’s been 16 months since the DeForest prep football team captured the WIAA Division 3 state title and a lot has changed in that time.
The Norskies lost one of arguably the best classes in school history and head coach Mike Minick stepped down.
New coach Aaron Mack is ready to usher in a new era of Norski football nearly a year after being hired.
“I’ve gotten more and more excited as time has gone on,” Mack said. “When you get hired there is a lot of excitement and nervousness about getting the staff together and meeting the kids. That was one of the positive about the quarantine time, it allowed me time to get to know people. I’m excited for us to get started.”
DeForest postponed its season last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic delaying Mack’s debut to this spring.
The Norskies will play a seven game schedule this fall. Unfortunately, there will be no conference or state titles to play for.
“We No. 1 want to give the kids a great experience this spring, especially the seniors,” Mack said. “No. 2 we want to develop all the kids in the program by getting them as much practice and game time as possible to evaluate them so we are ready to go in August. Usually you have a whole year to develop the sophomores, but that will not be the case with a quick turnaround this fall.”
With so much time elapsing from the state title game, Mack isn’t worried about Norskies dwelling on the state championship.
“It has been a long time since the kids hoisted the gold ball at Camp Randall and that has helped us turn the page and focus on this season,” Mack said.
The Norskies finished 14-0 during the 2019 season, which culminated with a thrilling 8-7 last-minute victory over Menasha in the state championship game. It was the program’s second state title.
DeForest has to replace 16 all-conference players lost to graduation, including Lane Larson (first team, receiver), Adam White (first team, offensive tackle), Colby Hartig (first team, offensive guard), Trey Schroeder (first team, quarterback), Jack Thennes (second team, offensive tackle), Alex Endres (first team, linebacker, second team, running back), Logan Bierman (honorable mention, offense), Edwyn Erickson (first team, defensive lineman), Cole Yocum (first team, edge player), Jett Riese (first team, linebacker), Marlon Cystrunk (first team, defensive back), Alonzo Blevins (second team, defensive lineman), Trey Warne (second team, edge player), Raudell Guerrero (second team, linebacker), Adam Szepieniec (second team, defensive back) and Cody Kuchar (honorable mention, defense).
The good news for the Norskies is that they return six all-conference players this season, including first-team tight end Hayden Rauls and first-team running back Gabe Finley.
Finley, a senior, led the Norskies last season with 1,353 yards and 16 touchdowns on 177 rushes.
Finley will be joined in the backfield by second-team All-Badger North senior fullback Mason Kirchberg, who rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on five carries last season.
“Gabe and Mason are both horses,” Mack said. “Gabe is going to get the bulk of the carries, but we are also going to look at some younger kids. Mason’s football IQ is of the charts and he is really tough.”
With the return of Rauls and junior Nolan Hawk, who caught the winning two-point conversion in the state championship game, the Norskies have one of the best tight end combinations in Wisconsin.
“I love the versatility the tight end group brings us,” Mack said. “We are going to be able to do a lot with Hayden and Nolan. They bring a lot of toughness to the unit and give us some flexibility with what we want to do on offense.”
DeForest will have a solid foundation to build around on the offensive line with the return of first-team all-conference guard Braydon Harmon and honorable mention guard Bennet Girten.
“The offensive line group is really coming together,” Mack said. “We have one of the best offensive line coaches around in coach (Jay) Mathews and he is going to develop some kids. That is a group that has to take a step forward and gel together quickly.”
The quarterback job is up for grabs this spring with the graduation of Schroeder, who was a three-year starter. Senior Bryce Jacobsen, junior Kellen Grall and sophomore Mason Keyes are the mix for the starting job.
“Nobody has thrusted themselves forward in the quarterback battle, but nobody has eliminated themselves either,” Mack said. “That is a credit to those kids. They all came ready to compete.”
The Norskies also don’t have much experience at receiver, but Mack expects junior Max Weisbrod and senior Oliver Vandehey to step up.
“The receiver group has looked really good in practice,” Mack said. “I really like Max Weisbrod. I love how he competes and that carries over from the basketball court. I expect him to make a name for himself.”
The only other returning all-conference player on offense is senior kicker Jagger Lokken, who was an honorable mention pick last season.
The Norskies have a lot more unknowns on defense, where they only return two starters.
“There are a lot of new names, but we have a lot of potential on defense,” Mack said. “They have to prove themselves, but they have no lack of ability.”
Even with the experience on defense, Mack expects the unit to continue to be the strong point of the program.
“Defense has to be a staple of a good program,” Mack said. “I don’t see that changing this year. You have to be able to stop people and get the ball back for your offense. The names are changing but the philosophy will continue to put defense as a priority.”
DeForest will be led by a strong defensive backfield this season. They return first-team all-conference junior Deven Magli and second-team senior Trace Grundahl.
Magli paced DeForest with 10 interceptions last season, while Grundahl was second with six.
“Deven and Trace solidify a strong back end for us,” Mack said. “Trace is the glue guy on the defense and the team. He has a high football IQ, is really tough and is a great teammate.”
The Norskies’ seven-game schedule includes home games against Janesville Craig (Friday), Oregon (April 9), Waunakee (April 30) and a state championship game rematch with Menasha (May 7). They will have road games at Janesville Parker (April 2), Eau Claire Memorial (April 17) and Monona Grove (April 23).
“I really like our schedule,” Mack said. “I think it is one of the most competitive ones around. IT is going to give some great exposure to our younger kids.”
Once the short season is over Mack is hopeful the Norskies have an experience they will never forget.
“We want our seniors to leave our program with a great experience,” Mack said. “We want them to learn life lessons they will need to be successful later in life. We also want to develop our sophomores and juniors for when we get back to normal in the fall. We also have to stay healthy during a short season. If we can do those things, this season will be a success.”
