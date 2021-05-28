The DeForest boys lacrosse team traveled to the Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells for a tournament last Saturday. The Norskies earned a tie in-between a pair of losses.
The Norskies opened the day with a tough 10-8 loss to La Crosse.
DeForest ended its nine-game losing streak with a 7-7 tie against Neenah.
In the third game on Saturday, the Norskies suffered a 10-1 loss to Kimberly.
No other information was available on the games.
DeForest is 0-10-1 this spring.
This Saturday, the Norskies will play a pair of games in Sun Prairie. They will square off against Janesville and the host Cardinals.
DeForest will close out the regular season on June 2 with a 5 p.m. game at Eastside.