The DeForest boys lacrosse team traveled to the Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells for a tournament last Saturday. The Norskies earned a tie in-between a pair of losses.

The Norskies opened the day with a tough 10-8 loss to La Crosse.

DeForest ended its nine-game losing streak with a 7-7 tie against Neenah.

In the third game on Saturday, the Norskies suffered a 10-1 loss to Kimberly.

No other information was available on the games.

DeForest is 0-10-1 this spring.

This Saturday, the Norskies will play a pair of games in Sun Prairie. They will square off against Janesville and the host Cardinals.

DeForest will close out the regular season on June 2 with a 5 p.m. game at Eastside.

