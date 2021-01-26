Jason Kramar is leaving the DeForest Village Board after 12 years as a trustee. That doesn’t mean he’s going to simply disappear from the local political scene.
“I told them all I’ll let you know when you’re screwing up,” said Kramar.
Kramar filed a notice of non-candidacy for the upcoming spring elections. He would have been one of three incumbents vying to return to the board had he decided to run for office again.
After more than a decade of public service, Kramar said it’s time to focus on his family and business.
He gave two reasons for giving up his seat on the board.
“Freedom and flexibility,” said Kramar. “I loved my time on the board. It was very fulfilling, and I learned so much.”
Now, it’s time for Kramar to focus on his family, including one kid in college and two still in high school, and his business as a financial advisor and money manager.
“Let some fresh blood take the reins,” said Kramar.
In his time as a trustee, Kramar said he’s seen the village board turn over two or three times, with the exception of Judd Blau, the former village board president who had served 13 years before resigning in December.
Working with village department heads and staff, as well as the leadership of such entities as the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center and Housing Authority, was a highlight of his tenure. Being careful with the taxpayers’ dollars was also a source of pride for Kramar.
Among the other accomplishments for the village in his time on the board, Kramar mentioned Conservancy Place, through Park Towne Development. He also noted the paving of the village’s network of trails, as well as the completion of the DeForest Athletic Complex, which has yet to officially open due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Then, there’s Innovation Bridge, which finally was finished in 2020 after a long, drawn-out process.
“It was great when it finally opened,” said Kramar. “I had no idea the Army Corps of Engineers would be as big a hurdle as it was.”
From the beginning, Kramar has encouraged more public participation in local government and community forums. Keeping the public engaged with its government is an ongoing battle.
“I love it when people appear and speak their mind,” said Kramar.
Sometimes, it’s the seemingly small issues that draw the most public participation. Kramar would like to see residents take more of an interest in bigger issues.
“We’ll be debating what kind of garbage cans to use, and then we’ll pass a gazillion dollar budget, and people will be there for the garbage cans and then leave for the budget debate,” said Kramar.
One of the most hotly debated issues during Kramar’s time on the board had to do with increasing the amount of sidewalks. There was a lot “not in my backyard” sentiment, according to Kramar. Ultimately, the village was able to install them within a half mile of schools.
When it comes to residential and business development, Kramar believes the stage is set for DeForest to take off. He said it’s one of the few places left in Dane County that has the room for it and that the village has good relationships with developers.
“Grow, baby, grow! We’re ready,” said Kramar.
As examples, Kramar cited the arrival of Bell Laboratories and Little Potato, as well as the impending Hooper Corp. project.
Philosophically speaking, the responsibility of local government is to respond to what the taxpayers want, said Kramar. He likes the diversity of the current board, saying that it makes the board strong. Kramar also noted that board members always took the time to listen to one another, although he’s finding there’s less of a willingness to listen to all sides.
The DeForest Village Board could look a lot different after the spring elections. Five of the six candidates running are new to village politics. Kramar was in a similar situation when he first ran. His only experience with local politics back then was volunteering with Zoning and Appeals.
There’s a steep learning curve to being a trustee, according to Kramar. It often takes a whole first term to understand all the ins and outs.
Kramar commended village staff with helping ease the transition. He noted that the board has to make decisions that are not always popular with taxpayers or village staff, but Kramar feels staff members are always professional.
“Staff makes the board look good at all times,” said Kramar, who also wanted to send out thanks “to all those people for hearing the call to be engaged in local politics.” He said those running in the upcoming elections will find out that local politics is where they’ll find they have the most influence.
