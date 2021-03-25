Spring started this past Saturday, March 20th, at 4:37 a.m. I believe only the robins and my cats were awake to greet it. Of course once the cats are up and greeting things – the dawn, each other, their empty food dishes, the early birds—I, unfortunately, am not far behind. Perhaps it because I do not watch network television anymore and get my information from newspaper and weather websites, but the arrival of spring this year seemed singularly unheralded. If a co-worker hadn’t mentioned it to me Saturday morning, I would have been completely oblivious to spring’s arrival. I guess it really does pay to go to the library where information is all around you! The birds have been singing about the arrival of spring. The mini flock of cardinals, house finches, sparrows, chickadees, and juncos that have been visiting my porch rail for seeds, have started to drift away. They are able to find food in the wild closer to potential nesting sites. A few long-time porch-perchers seem to be bringing girl friends “home” to enjoy the seed buffet. Spring is indeed in the air. Just like the swallows return to Capistrano every March 19th, and the vultures return to Hinckley, Ohio every March 15th, so the book publishers have begun pushing out their spring list of titles. Below you will find some of the new titles that recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Already Toast: Caregiving and Burnout in America” by Kate Washington. Despite feeling profoundly alone while providing care to her sick husband, a writer discusses how she discovered she was one of millions of exhausted and stressed unpaid caregivers in America and argues that more should be done to support them.
“Futureproof: 9 Rules for Humans in the Age of Automation” by Kevin Roose. Technology columnist lays out a hopeful, pragmatic vision of how people can succeed in the machine age by making themselves irreplaceably human.
“How Rights Went Wrong: Why Our Obsession With Rights is Tearing America Apart” by Jamal Greene. An eminent constitutional scholar reveals how the explosion of rights is dividing America, and shows how we can build a better system of justice.
“The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone (Plant Paradox)” by Steven Gundry. The best-selling author of “The Longevity Paradox” expands upon previous discussions about gut, microbiome and mitochondrial health, linking immune malfunctions to the physical and mental symptoms of fatigue while outlining recommendations for bolstering energy and brain stamina.
“The Zoologist’s Guide to the Galaxy: What Animals on Earth Reveal About Aliens – and Ourselves” by Arik Kershenbaum. Using universal laws that govern life on Earth, a noted Cambridge zoologist presents an engaging, scientifically sound exploration of what life may be like on other planets and in space, discussing such speculative topics as supersonic animals and alien emotions.
“Professional Troublemaker: The Fear-Fighter Manual” by Luvvie Jones. The award-winning podcaster, motivational speaker and author of the best-selling “I’m Judging You” shares whimsical, transformational advice based on her grandmother’s techniques to counsel readers on how to overcome fear-related obstacles and pursue meaningful goals through disruptive choices.
Fiction
“The Affair” by Danielle Steel. A fashion magazine executive navigates a scandal involving her son-in-law’s affair with a Hollywood actress, while her daughters support each other through infidelity, commitment issues and personal secrets. By the best-selling author of “Neighbors”.
“Everything After” by Jill Santopolo. Helping troubled students navigate personal losses, a university psychologist is forced to reckon with her own painful past when a tragic event compels her to reevaluate her goals, passions and sense of identity.
“Meant to Be” by Jude Deveraux. The award-winning author of “A Knight in Shining Armor” presents a latest historical family saga chronicling the lives and loves of three generations of women in a small Kansas community.
“2034: A Novel of the Next World War” by Elliot Ackerman & James Stavridis. Two former military officers and award-winning authors present a near-future geopolitical thriller that depicts a naval clash between America and Asia in the South China Sea of 2034. Co-written by the National Book Award-nominated author of “Waiting for Eden”.
“The Committed” by Viet Thanh Nguyen. A sequel to the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Sympathizer” finds the unnamed “man of two minds” and his blood brother dealing drugs in 1980s Paris, where he navigates the worlds of privileged clients while trying to reconcile two politically polarized friends.
“Dark Sky, No. 21 (Joe Pickett)”by C. J. Box. Reluctantly accompanying a Silicon Valley tech baron on an elk hunting trip, Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett finds himself defending his high-profile charge from a vengeful sharpshooter. By the Edgar Award-winning author of “Long Range”.
“Fast Ice, No. 16 (NUMA Files)” by Clive Cussler & Graham Brown. Investigating the disappearance of a NUMA colleague on the icebergs of Antarctica, Kurt Austin and Joe Zavala are confronted by a radical environmentalist who would use a Nazi-era weapon to usher in a new Ice Age
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.