The DeForest girls tennis team kicked off the 2020 season in style on Aug. 27. The host Norskies knocked off Fort Atkinson 7-3.
“I’m glad the girls will get to play at least a little this fall,” Norski coach Kristin Pachal said. “It certainly is interesting watching 10 flights of singles and no doubles, but I thought overall they played well for just having three practices in and so much uncertainty surrounding the beginning of the season.”
To limit potential exposure to COVID-19, each tennis dual will be 10 singles matches. There will be no doubles matches to start the season.
“I think it is good for the kids to be out and getting physical activity,” Pachal said. “The girls are really pretty good following social distancing and mask wearing. They need a few reminders but are trying. The parents were also great on Thursday with watching from their cars. My number one goal is to make sure the kids are safe and stay healthy. I feel pretty good about the protections we’ve put in place and hopefully other schools have done the same.”
Three-time state qualifier Samantha Fuchs led the way for the Lady Norskies with an impressive 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Fort Atkinson’s Olivia Granec.
At the No. 2 spot, DeForest’s Lauren Armstrong took care of Sierra Jelinek 6-0, 6-2
Ashley Hegarty kept things rolling at No. 3 for the Norskies. She won both sets against Angela Unate by a 6-1 score.
The Lady Norskies took a 4-0 lead when No. 4 Kaiya Hegarty defeated Ester Jones 6-4, 6-3.
Fort Atkinson garnered its first win from No. 5 Brynn Torrenga, who bested Grace Galbraith 6-3, 6-4.
The Blackhawks picked up a second win at the No. 6 spot. Sarah Holzi netted a 6-2, 6-3 win over Annie Manzi.
DeForest got back on the winning track when No. 7 Lex Finley beat Christa Sebranek 7-5, 6-0.
Cassidy Becker (No. 8) had the final win for Fort Atkinson. She netted a 5-7, 7-5, 1-0 come-from-behind win over Emily Shields.
The Lady Norskies closed out the dual with wins by No. 9 Evi Weinstock and No. 10 Morgan Hahn.
Weinstock easily took care of Lizzie Adelmeyer 6-1, 6-2, while Hahn knocked off Maya Nysted 6-0. 7-5.
DeForest will be on the road for its next two matches, starting with a 4:15 p.m. battle with host Waunakee on Sept. 4. They will play in Beaver Dam at 4 p.m. on Sept. 8.
The Norskies will be back at home on Sept. 10. They will host Portage at 4:15 p.m.
