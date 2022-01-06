An item on the January 13 Windsor planning and zoning commission about dog kennels ordinances does not mean any commercial kennel operations are coming to the village.
Jamie Rybarczyk, the village’s deputy administrator and director of economic development, said the item is simply an update to the village codes to reflect recent changes and current practices of dealing with dangerous animal issues.
Rybarczyk said the update allows the village to use Dane County assistance with any dangerous animal issues in the village. He said those issues typically involve dogs.
The agenda items makes reference to chapter 52 of the Windsor ordinance code and permits for hobby and commercial kennels. He said a hobby kennel would be those with four dogs or more. A sled dog racer resided in the village for a time and that sort of situation is what the ordinance is written for. He said the only commercial kennel example he could think is Paradise Paws, which operates a short-term home for dogs when owners are not home.
He said the current ordinance date back to the 1960s-70s era and this helps the village align with chapter 47 of the county code. Rybarczyk said the village clerk is the point of contact for dog licenses or directing resources to dealing with a dangerous animal.
Rybarczyk said all village meetings are open to the public. The meetings are currently held with the Zoom virtual technology, but the public can still use the meeting codes to participate.